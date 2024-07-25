Tinubu holds emergency meeting with Sultan, Ooni, IGP as planned protest gains steam

The high-delegation meeting was held at the state House in Abuja on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

The APC governors were led to the meeting by the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Also spotted at the meeting with the President were some first-class traditional rulers, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saad Abubakar III; and other traditional leaders across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; as well as ministers and other members of the President’s cabinet were also in attendance, while a delegation of Islamic scholars (Ulamas) also later joined.

This comes as the planned nationwide protest slated to commence on August 1, 2024, continues to gain steam.

Some Nigerians on social media have continued to mobilise for the mass demonstration, which is intended to extract some commitments from the Federal Government.

Among others, the protest promoters are demanding an immediate end to bad governance, the scrapping of the 1999 Constitution, and a reduction in the cost of governance.

However, President Tinubu has continued to appeal to the aggrieved citizens to shelve the planned action and give his administration more for its reforms to bear the desired results.

ADVERTISEMENT