Yoruba Ronu Group rejects protest, sends message to South-West traditional

The Chairman of the group, Prince Diran Iyantan, in a letter addressed to the states’ Chairmen of the Council of Obas on Sunday in Akure, also urged them to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Iyantan expressed concerns over individuals within the community posing as opposition voices against the President and working to destabilise his government.

The chairman of the group said that it would be unfair to blame Tinubu for the present state of the economy, which he noted was a result of years of neglect by previous administrations.

He warned of impending uproar in Yoruba land, particularly in Lagos, “where violence and disruption against the government of Tinubu were being planned.”

Iyantan called on the traditional rulers to ensure peace and stability in their domains and to take proactive measures to prevent any disruption during the planned protest.

He highlighted the efforts of the current administration to address the challenges facing the country through initiatives such as the Presidential Economic Coordination Council and the Economic Stabilisation Programme.

“We want to urge traditional rulers to be vocal in their support for President Bola Tinubu and to continue speaking out against issues affecting the Yoruba people.

“We want to emphasise the importance of standing united in support of our own son who is now Nigeria’s President and working towards a brighter future for Nigeria,” he said.

Iyantan commended traditional rulers for their continued partnership with the present government to bring about unprecedented development in Yoruba land.

He also expressed optimism on the ongoing coastal road project, saying that it would benefit several states in South-West and South-South regions.

