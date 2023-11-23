ADVERTISEMENT
Yoruba group cautions Tinubu against interfering in Kano guber case

News Agency Of Nigeria

Olaosebikan said that pronouncing a wrong judgment by the judiciary in the state governorship election would give a bad impression about President Bola Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Taofeek Olaosebikan, the Secretary-General, CYCK, stated this at a news briefing in Kano on Thursday.

“We have called to address some crucial issues as they affect us in relation to the prevailing political situation in Kano since the Appeal Court sacked the state governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“We are using this platform to call on all Yoruba Obas and leaders of thought to wade into the Kano situation without further delay by engaging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a possible political settlement of the Kano logjam,” Olaosebikan said.

He said that the average man already believed that the judiciary had been interfered with going to recent developments in the country.

”We are hereby calling on our fathers, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, to intervene without further delay.

“We are also calling on the Oba of Lagos, Alake of Egba, Awujale of Ijebuland, Olubadan of Ibadan and other Yoruba leading lights to come to our aid as we won’t find it easy if the situation degenerates further as we actually expect that it would,” he said.

“That is the word going around now. A stitch in time, they say, saves nine,” he said.

He said that Kano was a very volatile state politically and this was the reason why all men and women of goodwill should be concerned about the situation in the state and rally around toward a collective initiative to save the state from any calamity.

“Of course, you are all living witnesses to the whole developments which are clearly suggesting ill winds because of the anticipated threat to peace and stability in the state.

“Importantly, we the Yoruba people in Kano have been here long enough to articulate and appreciate the political tendencies here and implications for our common good.

“For the record, many of us were born and raised in Kano, indeed, we have become Kano indigenes in some strategic sense.

“This is our home as we have come to acknowledge and appreciate our stay in Kano and indeed our economic sustenance, well-being and development,” he said.

He added: “Our children are doing fine in schools here as well as many of different ages engaged in one activity or the other. So Kano is our home and we are happy being here.

“We know the political tradition here in Kano and the issues surrounding such positions. In the case of the last election cycle in Kano, we know how the election went and the outright winners compared to the losers.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

