YABATECH ranks Nigeria’s best polytechnic for 6th time.

This is contained in a statement on Saturday, signed by Joe Ejiofor, Deputy Registrar, YABATECH, Lagos.

Ejiofor said the College also moved up by two steps, displaced other universities, widened the gap between the College and the first runner-up polytechnic by 17 steps and improved upon its January 2023 position.

According to Ejiofor, Webometric is a ranking of higher institutions of learning; it uses both Webometric and Bibliometric (research) indicators.

Webometrics ranking is based on web contents impact, top-cited researchers and papers published on research and publication platforms online.

The primary objective is to promote open access to the knowledge generated by institutions.

“This milestone success is attributed to the support the Management has consistently given to relevant research units in the college.

“In particular by providing the tools needed by Center for Information and Technology Management (CITM) to work professionally on the website tailored toward the sensitisation of the academic community.

“This idea was to create an enabling environment so that they can publish their journals in relevant high-impact platforms,” he said.

Ejiofor noted that the school had implemented strategies to improve its ranking through increase in the quantity and quality of its web content.

Earlier, the statement said that Dr Ibraheem Abdul, Rector, YABATECH, on assuming office on May 22, 2023, and in line with his erect agenda, promised to lift the college to the topmost height of academic excellence.