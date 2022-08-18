YABATECH: Nigeria’s first tertiary institution demands university status

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

The famous Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) in Lagos State has called for its recognition as a university.

When was YABATECH founded: Founded in 1947, the federal polytechnic is Nigeria’s first higher educational institution.

Why YABATECH should gain University status: Joe Ejiofor, the Deputy Registrar said the institution has the requirements, including facilities, needed for an upgrade.

He disclosed that there are more than 150 PhD holders, with more academics working to raise their record to PhD level.

“YABATECH has all it takes in all capacity to compare with any university in Nigeria. So, if the government decides otherwise, YABATECH can always fit in”, he told NAN.

Ejiofor listed manpower, resources, equipment, studios as some of the assets that can match those of universities.

The official added that the school is under the supervision of the National Board for Technical Education and awards National Diploma and Higher National Diploma.

What you should know: In June 2019, Yaba College of Technology made the move to partner with a leading Nigerian security solutions company to design and implement a Security Management Certification Programme. According to the duo, the programme targets individuals, who desire to be modern security managers and those in active security employment or planning to venture into the security industry from managerial levels. Speaking at an event organised recently by the institutions to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Director, Yabatech Consult Limited, Uduak Inyang-Udoh, said the collaboration would bridge the knowledge gap in attaining global security standard.

Notable YABATECH alumni: Omotola Jalade Ekeinde; Tajudeen Adolabi Adeola; Olusegun Adejumo; Abayomi Adebayo Barber; Segun Dangote; Kafayat Oluwatoyin AKA Kaffy; Omoba Jide Kosoko; Ruth Kadiri; and many more.

