The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa has called on Nigerians who were victims of recent xenophobic attacks to come forward to report their situation.

South African mobs launched attacks on foreigners, including Nigerians, and looted and burnt their places of business in suburbs of Johannesburg and surrounding areas on Sunday, September 1, 2019, and Monday, September 2.

Three people were also reported to have been killed in a fire started by a mob on an abandoned building in the Jeppestown area of Johannesburg.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 3, Nigeria's High Commissioner to South Africa, Kabiru Bala, expressed concern over the violence that affected Nigerians and other foreigners.

He said a list of victims is being compiled before a planned engagement with the South African government for support.

He said, "The High Commission and the Consulate in Pretoria and Johannesburg are compiling the list of all the Nigerian victims of the current anarchy for engagement with the South African government and other stakeholders for succor.

"In this regard, all Nigerian victims of the current attacks are requested to come forward to report their situation to the High Commission and the Consulate.

"The two Missions will continue to be home to all Nigerians in this trying times and in the future."

Bala also dismissed reports that the embassy was closed and refused to shelter Nigerians who were fleeing the violence.

"Since the outbreak of the attacks last week, the two Missions have remained open and continued to render normal services to Nigerians and other customers without hindrance," he said.

He called on Nigerians to remain calm while authorities continue to restore law and order.

Over 100 suspects arrested

The South African Police Service (SAPS) disclosed on Monday that 100 suspects were arrested in connection to the violence and will face several charges including public violence, malicious damage to property, and theft.

The suspects were accused of violence and looting of shops owned by foreign nationals in areas including Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Johannesburg Central.

Officers arrested 20 suspects in Rossettenville, 35 in Malvern, 10 in Thembisa, 26 in Jeppe, and nine in Germiston.

Officers are also investigating a case of murder following the fatal shooting of a member of the public, although no one has been arrested in connection to that.

According to the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS), at least 20 people were arrested in connection with the attacks on trucks, truck drivers, possession of firearms and dangerous weapons and blocking of roads in the harbour of Richard's Bay, Malvern (outside Durban) and in the areas of Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Many had reported that the attacks were connected to the widespread violence and looting and had also targeted foreigners.

South Africa's Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, has briefed President Cyril Ramaphosa, on the violence and looting in Johannesburg and surrounding areas.

Nigeria summons South African envoy

Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Moroe, for a meeting over the attacks on Nigerians.

The two will meet on Tuesday as angry Nigerians continue to call on the Federal Government to take significant actions against South Africa.

Onyeama said on Monday that the Nigerian government will take definitive measures in reaction to the attacks, but the Federal Government has failed to make any further statements.

"Received sickening and depressing news of continued burning and looting of Nigerian shops and premises in South Africa by mindless criminals with ineffective police protection. Enough is enough. We will take definitive measures," he posted on Twitter.

Nigerians have battled xenophobic attacks in South Africa for years, with at least 127 believed to have been killed over the past three years.

While holding a bilateral meeting with Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, on the sidelines of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) last week, Ramaphosa said his government is working hard to end the attacks.

"We feel very upset about that. Obviously, our criminal justice system is working on it. We don't support killings," Ramaphosa said.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the issue at more length during Buhari's official visit to South Africa in October.