ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

World Toilet Day 2023: Harpic remains steadfast in resolution to improved sanitation in Nigeria

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByHarpic

World Toilet Day 2023: Harpic remains steadfast in resolution to improved sanitation in Nigeria
World Toilet Day 2023: Harpic remains steadfast in resolution to improved sanitation in Nigeria

Recommended articles

As of today, the United Nations’ statistics reveal that about 3.5 billion people do not have access to safe toilets, over 40% of wastewater is discharged into the environment without treatment, and about 419 million people still practice open defecation.

In Nigeria, over 100 million people lack access to basic sanitation, and an estimated 48 million practice open defecation.

World Toilet Day 2023: Harpic remains steadfast in resolution to improved sanitation in Nigeria
World Toilet Day 2023: Harpic remains steadfast in resolution to improved sanitation in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Going by the global theme for 2023 World Toilet Day, 'Accelerating Change', Harpic organised a series of impactful events to give Nigerians the necessary sensitisation to tackle the national challenge of poor access to sanitation and adversely affecting the economies.

The events began with a 'Walk Against Open Defecation' on Saturday, November 18, 2023, where Harpic and its brand ambassador, Helen Paul, in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Water Resources and Environment, alongside other participants, took over 3 locations in Lagos; Ajah, Ketu, and Mile 2, sensitizing communities with proper sanitation practices for maintaining clean and hygienic toilets.

Harpic continued its fight against open defecation with a commemoration event in Lagos on Monday, November 20, 2023. Held at Ndubuisi Kanu Park in Ikeja, the event was attended by notable figures from the Lagos State Ministry of Water Resources and Environment united to tackle this global issue.

World Toilet Day 2023: Harpic remains steadfast in resolution to improved sanitation in Nigeria
World Toilet Day 2023: Harpic remains steadfast in resolution to improved sanitation in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

Delivering the keynote address, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Lagos State, Dr. Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, stressed the Government's and the public's need for active participation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, "Open defecation has become a menace, polluting our water, soil and air, and on the verge of reversing the gains already established in the pursuit of attaining the 2030 target. Hence, there is a need for accelerating change to scale up actions and to harness innovative ideas and investment not only by the Government but also by corporate and individual citizens of this State to solve the problem of Open defecation in Lagos State."

The next day, Tuesday, November 21, 2023, Harpic wrapped up this year's commemoration event organised by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation and the Federal Ministry of Environment.

World Toilet Day 2023: Harpic remains steadfast in resolution to improved sanitation in Nigeria
World Toilet Day 2023: Harpic remains steadfast in resolution to improved sanitation in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

Speaking at the event, Head of External Communications and Partnerships, Sub-Saharan Africa Reckitt, Uzo-Ogbugh Cassandra, highlighted the effects of open defecation and Harpic's commitment to tackling this global issue.

"Inadequate sanitation leads to the contamination of drinking water sources, rivers, and food crops, consequently propagating life-threatening diseases within the broader population.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have partnered with the Federal Government through the Clean Nigeria campaign to drive awareness of the ills of open defecation and the importance of toilet hygiene by refurbishing, maintaining 150 public toilets and providing Harpic products to sustain the maintenance of these toilets."

World Toilet Day 2023: Harpic remains steadfast in resolution to improved sanitation in Nigeria
World Toilet Day 2023: Harpic remains steadfast in resolution to improved sanitation in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

In addition, the Honourable Minister of Environment, Barabe Lawal, affirmed the Government's dedication to eradicating open defecation in Nigeria. He stated, "From now, all government institutions that are responsible in planning approvals must ensure that all buildings that come to them must have a toilet. We will do that, and we are going to have our Environmental Council in Kano state in December.

"These are the issues we will also push to state governments across the country, that all building plans, particularly shopping malls, must have a functional toilet as a matter of necessity and we must take these into consideration."

World Toilet Day 2023: Harpic remains steadfast in resolution to improved sanitation in Nigeria
World Toilet Day 2023: Harpic remains steadfast in resolution to improved sanitation in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Water Resources, Sanitation Professor Joseph Terlumun, declared the Government's commitment to end open defecation. He said, "I wish to use this opportunity to reiterate Government's commitment to support sub-national level initiatives towards ending open defecation and improving access to WASH services for the populace. In the light of the 2023 World Toilet Day theme "Accelerating Change" we must do all we can to ensure everyone, everywhere has access to safe water and sanitation."

World Toilet Day 2023: Harpic remains steadfast in resolution to improved sanitation in Nigeria
World Toilet Day 2023: Harpic remains steadfast in resolution to improved sanitation in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

With a legacy deeply rooted in promoting proper sanitation practices, Harpic continues to champion the fight against open defecation, emerging as a trusted partner in the quest for a germ-free and pristine toilet experience.

From urban to rural communities, its impact cuts across geographical boundaries, making it an integral part of the daily hygiene practice for millions of Nigerians.

World Toilet Day 2023: Harpic remains steadfast in resolution to improved sanitation in Nigeria
World Toilet Day 2023: Harpic remains steadfast in resolution to improved sanitation in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

_---_

#FeatureByHarpic

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NIN, BVN compulsory for Abuja C-of-O, existing landlords must comply - Wike

NIN, BVN compulsory for Abuja C-of-O, existing landlords must comply - Wike

World Toilet Day 2023: Harpic remains steadfast in resolution to improved sanitation in Nigeria

World Toilet Day 2023: Harpic remains steadfast in resolution to improved sanitation in Nigeria

Kano govt exposes how Ganduje recruited JSS students into civil service

Kano govt exposes how Ganduje recruited JSS students into civil service

Sanwo-Olu promises enabling environment for businesses in Lagos State

Sanwo-Olu promises enabling environment for businesses in Lagos State

Defence Minister advises troublemakers to flee Nigeria or...

Defence Minister advises troublemakers to flee Nigeria or...

Tinubu receives Uzodinma, Ododo over governorship poll victory in Imo, Kogi

Tinubu receives Uzodinma, Ododo over governorship poll victory in Imo, Kogi

Sister gets 6 months imprisonment for smuggling phones to jailed brother

Sister gets 6 months imprisonment for smuggling phones to jailed brother

Igbinedion University to manufacture lightweight electric vehicles

Igbinedion University to manufacture lightweight electric vehicles

Kaduna Gov welcomes Appeal Court verdict affirming his election

Kaduna Gov welcomes Appeal Court verdict affirming his election

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

From L-R: Chairman, Daewoo Engineering and Construction, Mr Jung Won-ju and Minister of FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, during a visit at the minister’s office in Abuja on Thursday. [NAN]

Wike seeks partnership with Daewoo on luxury hotels to promote tourism

10 doctors kidnapped within 2 months in Enugu - Nigeria Medical Association (Premium Times)

10 doctors kidnapped within 2 months in Enugu - Nigeria Medical Association

Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]

Court remands former CBN Governor Emefiele in Kuje prison, delays bail decision