PDP lost for APC to get second chance to repent from their sins - Wike

Wike said this in a live media chat on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the state capital, Port Harcourt.

Expressing his views on the zoning policies of the APC administration, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, who has been hobnobbing with the ruling party said, APC members and leaders should be grateful that their party got a second chance to govern the country.

“APC should be jubilating that God has given them an opportunity at the cost of PDP. God gave APC the opportunity to repent from the sins they committed against Nigerians,” he said.

While praising Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s emergence as Nigeria’s 16th president, Wike dismissed the claim that the president had a “Muslim agenda”.

He said the Muslim-Muslim allegations against President Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima are “accusations of lazy politicians”.

The ex-governor, therefore, urged critics in the ruling party to support the president, adding that Nigerians would benefit from a crisis-free Tinubu presidency.

“God gave them this opportunity now and they want to bungle it again by bringing in crisis,” he said.

“If Mr President doesn’t have a smooth administration, at the end of the day, who suffers? Is it not Nigerians? Let us believe that we are all one, let us give everyone a sense of belonging.”

