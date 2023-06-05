The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Wike reveals response to potential appointment offer from Tinubu

Ima Elijah

Wike expressed his desire to take some time off and rest after serving as governor for eight years.

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]
Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Recommended articles

During the interview, the prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clarified that he has not been officially approached by Tinubu regarding any appointment.

However, if such an opportunity were to arise, Wike revealed that he would first consult his wife and friends to gather their perspectives on the matter.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of assessing his own readiness and preparation before accepting any role, stating that he would not commit to something he is not fully prepared for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wike, however, expressed his desire to take some time off and rest after serving as governor for eight years.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu begs striking health workers to return to work

Tinubu begs striking health workers to return to work

PDP witness tells tribunal he signed Nasarawa result sheet under duress

PDP witness tells tribunal he signed Nasarawa result sheet under duress

Kogi traditional rulers condemn attack on Governor Bello

Kogi traditional rulers condemn attack on Governor Bello

Remi Tinubu takes up first official engagement as Nigeria's new first lady

Remi Tinubu takes up first official engagement as Nigeria's new first lady

Fire causes ₦‎40 million damage to Ebonyi court, exhibits lost

Fire causes ₦‎40 million damage to Ebonyi court, exhibits lost

Secondary school in Bauchi with 350 students has only 3 teachers

Secondary school in Bauchi with 350 students has only 3 teachers

100 students poisoned in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

100 students poisoned in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

Remi Tinubu assumes office as Nigeria's first lady

Remi Tinubu assumes office as Nigeria's first lady

Wike reveals response to potential appointment offer from Tinubu

Wike reveals response to potential appointment offer from Tinubu

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu

BREAKING: No more fuel subsidy - President Tinubu

Femi Gbajabiamila. [Twitter:FemiGbajabiamila]

BREAKING: Tinubu confirms Gbajabiamila as chief-of staff

Why President Tinubu removed fuel subsidy

Fuel Subsidy: Why Tinubu had no other option [Editor's Opinion]

(Left) Nasir El-Rufai. (Middle) Jewel Pam, Uba Sani (Right)

Uba Sani appoints 29-year-old Jewel Tok Pam as SSA