FCT Minister Wike announces ₦110 billion savings in 3 months

Ima Elijah

Wike boasts of robust savings since assuming office in August.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike [PDP]
The announcement was made during a meeting with estate developers in Abuja on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Expressing his concern over the prevalence of fake Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) issued through the land acquisition process, Minister Wike voiced his dissatisfaction with the alarming rate at which unsuspecting members of the public fall victim to unscrupulous individuals within the FCTA.

"Some bad eggs within the FCTA have been charging as much as ₦5 million for fake Certificates of Occupancy. This is unacceptable, and we are committed to putting an end to such fraudulent activities," Minister Wike sternly stated during the meeting.

The minister highlighted the need to address the rampant issuance of fake C of Os, stating the importance of restoring integrity to the land acquisition process.

He affirmed his dedication to ensuring transparency and efficiency in the administration's operations.

Minister Wike announced his intention to seek the approval of President Bola Tinubu to incorporate the National Identification Number (NIN) into all Certificates of Occupancy issued by his administration. This measure aims to enhance the authenticity of land titles and curb the activities of fraudsters.

Wike urged estate developers and the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to land transactions, assuring them that the FCTA is committed to providing a secure and transparent environment for property ownership.

Ima Elijah

