ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike asks NASS to approve ₦17.1bn allocated to FCT in 2024 budget

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister added that ₦609.7 million was for the settlement of residential and office accommodation for international organisations in the FCT.

Wike asks NASS to approve ₦17.1bn allocated to FCT in 2024 budget [NAN]
Wike asks NASS to approve ₦17.1bn allocated to FCT in 2024 budget [NAN]

Recommended articles

Wike made the appeal when he appeared before the Joint Session of the Senate and House Committees on FCT, in Abuja on Friday.

He explained that ₦17.1 billion was allocated to the FCT Administration, adding that the amount was for the completion of abandoned projects and the implementation of critical projects.

He said ₦5 billion was allocated as a counterpart fund for the Greater Abuja Water Supply projects and ₦4.5 billion for the design and construction of the Nigeria Cultural Centre and Millennium Tower.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that ₦3 billion was allocated for the rehabilitation of the Federal Secretariat, while ₦4 billion was allocated for the completion of the Vice President’s Residence.

The minister added that ₦609.7 million was for the settlement of residential and office accommodation for international organisations in the FCT.

“The money is just ₦17.1 billion, so what can I say other than to say, ‘please help us pass it’,” the minister said.

On the performance of the 2023 budget, Wike said that a total of ₦15.5 billion was appropriated for infrastructural development, adding, however, that only ₦8 billion was released representing 52 per cent.

Responding, the Chairman, of the Senate Committee on FCT, Ibrahim Bomai, acknowledged that all the projects were ongoing ones, adding that the funds would not be enough to complete the projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that the FCT operates a dual budget – the national budget and the statutory budget – and expressed the hope that the statutory budget might be in the hundreds of billions.

He, therefore, appealed to the legislators to give no objection considering the meagre amount.

“If you have no objection, we will ask the minister to take a bow and go,” Bomai said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NYSC extends service of 16 corps members in Katsina, honours 3

NYSC extends service of 16 corps members in Katsina, honours 3

Wike asks NASS to approve ₦17.1bn allocated to FCT in 2024 budget

Wike asks NASS to approve ₦17.1bn allocated to FCT in 2024 budget

Gov Makinde hosts Adeleke, says unity, progress of PDP a priority

Gov Makinde hosts Adeleke, says unity, progress of PDP a priority

NLC calls World Bank enemy of Nigeria for proposing ₦750/litre for fuel

NLC calls World Bank enemy of Nigeria for proposing ₦750/litre for fuel

NHRC says hate speech is a threat to national cohesion, peace, security and human rights

NHRC says hate speech is a threat to national cohesion, peace, security and human rights

Jos doctors donate wheelchairs, walkers, clutches to polio survivors, accident victims

Jos doctors donate wheelchairs, walkers, clutches to polio survivors, accident victims

Only organised private sector can solve Nigeria's problem not political class - Ex-minister Nebo

Only organised private sector can solve Nigeria's problem not political class - Ex-minister Nebo

Let’s stay and salvage Nigeria - Perm sec appeals to doctors, health workers

Let’s stay and salvage Nigeria - Perm sec appeals to doctors, health workers

CSOs condemn extortion claims against NNPCL, others over alleged 48m missing barrels of crude oil

CSOs condemn extortion claims against NNPCL, others over alleged 48m missing barrels of crude oil

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho denies turning into a cat when DSS raided his Ibadan residence

FCTA disburses $4.5m World Bank grant to 12,283 farmers

FCTA disburses $4.5m World Bank grant to 12,283 farmers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

FG vows to punish anyone culpable of Kaduna village bombing

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmadu Gumi. [Daily TRUST]

Sheikh Gumi believes Kaduna village bombing was intentional