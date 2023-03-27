ADVERTISEMENT
Why we listed IPOB as world's 10th deadliest terror group - Global body

Nurudeen Shotayo

The body alleged that IPOB's military wing was responsible for 57 deaths in 2022 alone.

An IPOB supporter holding a Biafran flag
The think tank issued a statement on its website on Monday, March 27, 2023, in which it sought to clarify its position on the status of IPOB which was designated as a terrorist organisation in 2017 by the Nigerian government.

The body explained that although it had been linked to several attacks attributed to its paramilitary wing also known as the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the pro-Biafran secessionist movements based in Nigeria's southeast had not claimed responsibility for any of those attacks.

The think tank further emphasised the importance to clarify and update the Global Terrorism Index 2023 because of the need to “differentiate between the peaceful activities of the group and its alleged involvement in violent activity.”

The statement posted on its website read: “The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is a pro-Biafra secessionist movement based in Southeast Nigeria that aims to establish an independent state of Biafra.

"IPOB was proscribed as a terrorist group by the Nigerian government in 2017. In recent years, IPOB has been linked to several attacks, which have been attributed to its paramilitary wing, the Eastern Security Network (IPOB-ESN). The group has not claimed responsibility for any of these attacks.

It is important therefore to differentiate between the peaceful activities of the group and its alleged involvement in violent activity. We have today updated the Global Terrorism Index 2023 to reflect this necessary clarification.”

The Global Terrorism Index had in its earlier report claimed that “The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), designated as a terrorist group by the Nigerian government in 2017, recorded their deadliest year in 2022. They were responsible for 40 attacks and 57 deaths in 2022, an increase from 26 attacks and 34 deaths the year prior. IPOB is a separatist movement with many factions, many of which are seeking a peaceful succession from Nigeria.”

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

