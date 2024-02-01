ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why Sowore can’t work with Peter Obi’s Labour Party

Bayo Wahab

Sowore likens the Labour Party to short rentals, saying it's a party without workers.

Omoyele Sowore and Peter Obi
Omoyele Sowore and Peter Obi

In a video shared via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, the publisher cum human rights activist, said his political ideology does not align with that of the Labour Party.

He added that the party, which tends to enjoy the patronage of the youth is not ideologically different from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Likening the LP to short rentals, Sowore said when chieftains of the party wooed him to join their party, he turned them down, adding that the party has no workers.

I often tell the Labour Party people that they are not different from the PDP and APC. We often argue because they are very visible on social media. And they would attack us all the time.

“So, one time that they reached me, asking me to join them, I said I can’t join the Labour Party for a number of reasons.

“One, the Labour Party is the party without workers. And that is the truth. And for those of you who know Airbnb, short rentals. The Labour Party is like a short rental,” the politician said.

Sowore reiterated he can’t work with a political party that is opposed to his political ideology and existence.

“I told them that after the (2023) election, you will be shouting revolution. The next day after the (presidential) election in February, I woke up and ‘Revolution Now’ was trending.

“I say ‘Why is the Labour Party trending?’ I discovered that it is the Labour Party people asking for revolution. That is after they were cheated out of the system…And that’s why I tell people who ask why I don’t work with them that how can you work with people who are opposed to ideology and sometimes your existence,” he said.

Sowore also believes if Obi had won the election, he would not have done anything different from what President Bola Tinubu is currently doing because, like Tinubu, both Obi and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party promised to remove fuel subsidy.

