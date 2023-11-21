Why Sanwo-Olu’s Lagos Government is renovating church for ₦531 million

In his recent open letter to Sanwo-Olu, the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress in the 2023 election in Lagos, Funso Doherty raised questions over the outrageous amounts awarded for projects by the state government.

One of the controversial expenses stated on the portal is the release of ₦531 million for the renovation of Saint Andrews Anglican Church in Oke-Popo area of the state.

In his letter, Doherty wondered why the LASG would spend ₦531 million of taxpayers' money to renovate a church.

Doherty raised questions on many other projects including the approval of ₦24.5m for the renovation of the official residence of the Lagos Commissioner of Police.

In response to his question on the renovation of the church, the Lagos State Government in a statement signed by the Director General Lagos State Procurement Agency, Fatai Onafowote justified the amount, saying the church is a historical landmark in the state.

The government explained that the ₦531 million allocated for the church is not only meant for renovation but also includes compensation for the demolition of sections of the church.

“The Church was founded in 1889 and stands as a significant historical landmark in Lagos State. The need for the state to preserve such landmark can therefore not be over-emphasised.

“The contract amount encompasses funds allocated for both the refurbishment of the church and compensations given to the church for the necessary demolition of sections of its property due to road expansion,” the LASG explained.

