ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why Sanwo-Olu’s Lagos Government is renovating church for ₦531 million

Bayo Wahab

In his letter to Sanwo-Olu, Doherty wondered why the LASG would spend ₦531 million of taxpayers' money to renovate a church.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke, praising God during a church service at the branch of the MFM Church in Lekki in 2019. [Sanwo-Olu/Twitter]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke, praising God during a church service at the branch of the MFM Church in Lekki in 2019. [Sanwo-Olu/Twitter]

Recommended articles

In his recent open letter to Sanwo-Olu, the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress in the 2023 election in Lagos, Funso Doherty raised questions over the outrageous amounts awarded for projects by the state government.

One of the controversial expenses stated on the portal is the release of ₦531 million for the renovation of Saint Andrews Anglican Church in Oke-Popo area of the state.

In his letter, Doherty wondered why the LASG would spend ₦531 million of taxpayers' money to renovate a church.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doherty raised questions on many other projects including the approval of ₦24.5m for the renovation of the official residence of the Lagos Commissioner of Police.

In response to his question on the renovation of the church, the Lagos State Government in a statement signed by the Director General Lagos State Procurement Agency, Fatai Onafowote justified the amount, saying the church is a historical landmark in the state.

The government explained that the ₦531 million allocated for the church is not only meant for renovation but also includes compensation for the demolition of sections of the church.

“The Church was founded in 1889 and stands as a significant historical landmark in Lagos State. The need for the state to preserve such landmark can therefore not be over-emphasised.

“The contract amount encompasses funds allocated for both the refurbishment of the church and compensations given to the church for the necessary demolition of sections of its property due to road expansion,” the LASG explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state government also defended and justified its reason for buying ₦440 million SUV for the office of the Chief of Staff to Governor Sanwo-Olju saying the amount is in tandem with the country’s economic realities.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Sanwo-Olu’s Lagos Government is renovating church for ₦531 million

Why Sanwo-Olu’s Lagos Government is renovating church for ₦531 million

Niger assembly partners NSCDC on security of lives, property in the state

Niger assembly partners NSCDC on security of lives, property in the state

LASG says buying ₦440m SUV for Sanwo-Olu's Chief of Staff is in line with economic realities

LASG says buying ₦440m SUV for Sanwo-Olu's Chief of Staff is in line with economic realities

NCDC warns against escalating antimicrobial resistance crisis

NCDC warns against escalating antimicrobial resistance crisis

We'll remain focused on developing Zamfara, in spite of Appeal Court ruling - Lawal

We'll remain focused on developing Zamfara, in spite of Appeal Court ruling - Lawal

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to counterfeit Meronem 1g injection in circulation

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to counterfeit Meronem 1g injection in circulation

Borno Govt to tap the agricultural potentials of Lake Chad - Gov Zulum

Borno Govt to tap the agricultural potentials of Lake Chad - Gov Zulum

You brought us here - Presidency tackles Obasanjo over comment on Nigeria’s democracy

You brought us here - Presidency tackles Obasanjo over comment on Nigeria’s democracy

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Diabetes Association of Nigeria says 11.2 million Nigerians are living with diabetes [The Guardian Nigeria]

Diabetes Association of Nigeria says 11.2 million Nigerians are living with diabetes

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide