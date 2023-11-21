ADVERTISEMENT
LASG says buying ₦440m SUV for Sanwo-Olu's Chief of Staff is in line with economic realities

Bayo Wahab

In June, Sanwo-Olu approved the appointment of Tayo Ayinde as his Chief of Staff.

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Funso Doherty, the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress recently raised questions about the budgetary procurement for ₦440 million SUV for the office of the Chief Staff among other outrageous expenses observed on the state’s procurement portal

In his letter to the State Government, Doherty commented that the amount awarded for the procurement of the vehicle was excessive and out of sync with the economic reality of the country.

“This appears excessive and is out of tune with both the prevailing circumstances and the mood of the people. It should be scrutinised as to the needs of the people and justification for such a vehicle purchase and also value for money,” he said.

Doherty’s letter sparked reactions from Nigerians as many called on the state government to explain the controversial expenses on the procurement portal.

Responding to this on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 the LASG in a press release signed by the Director General Lagos State Procurement Agency, Fatai Onafowote, justified the expenses, saying they are in line with the country’s current economic conditions.

Specifically, the Lagos State Government its decision to buy ₦440 million SUV for the office of the Chief of Staff is in tandem with economic realities.

It would be recalled that in June, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the appointment of Tayo Ayinde as his Chief of Staff.

