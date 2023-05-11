Why FG is still awarding multi-million contracts at dying minute

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, and his counterpart in Water Resources, Sulaiman Adamu, provided the explanation following the conclusion of the Cabinet meeting.

When questioned about why contracts were being awarded when outgoing ministers would not be able to execute them due to the expiration of their tenure on May 29, Sambo stated that the administration was still obligated to carry out its duties until May 28.

He reiterated that the award of contracts was a necessary measure in ensuring the continued progress of ongoing projects. "Ladies and gentlemen, without any intentions of mischief, this government was elected to function from 2019 to precisely 29th of May 2023.

"Should we now stop functioning one month before the next appointment because we are coming to the end of the tenure? This government must work. We expect the next government to also work until the very last day of their tenure."

Adamu added that the contracting process was time-consuming and emphasised that the incoming government would pick up from where the current administration left off. He emphasised that government remained a continuum and assured the public that all necessary protocols were being followed to ensure that the process was transparent and fair.

"If I may add, there are processes and this processes have started. We’re still operating the 2022 budget, we have agencies. These things are not just done in one day," he said.

"So, anytime they are ready, it is at that point that we have to submit. And like the Minister of Transportation said, we’re still in office technically until the 28th of May. So, we still have to operate. And this is the instruction that we have from Mr. President.

"Since the elections were conducted, that government must continue to function regardless of elections and so on. And so we are just doing our duty as we should serve in the country.

"We do not control the process, but when it is completed and we are still in office, we are duty-bound to bring these memos to Council for Council to approve. Government is a continuum. There are still a lot of memos."

He further explained that a lot of contracts would not see the light of day in the next one or two weeks.

For those, they did not have any option but to let the process continue for the next government to take up. "And I think this administration should be given that full credit because, to a large extent, we have continued since 2015, to implement projects and programmes that we didn’t initiate, that which, in our assessment, were good for the country.

"We continued them, we didn’t jettison them, and we’re confident that the incoming administration will do the same."