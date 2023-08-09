ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

What the Nigerian Constitution says about possible military intervention in Niger

Bayo Wahab

Niger has called the bluff of the ECOWAS, but while diplomatic talks are ongoing, West African leaders have not taken the initial military intervention option off the table.

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Nigeria Info]
Men of the Nigerian Army. [Nigeria Info]

Recommended articles

The ECOWAS is headed by Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and as the biggest economy in Africa, Nigeria is expected to play a leading role in resolving the political crisis in Niger.

Aside from being an economic powerhouse, Nigeria is one of the four West African countries that share borders with Niger. Two of the four countries — Mali and Burkina Faso — are Niger allies.

Following the military takeover in Niger, the ECOWAS issued a seven-day ultimatum to the junta to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or risk military intervention.

ADVERTISEMENT
Deposed President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum had met President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villain July before his government was overthrown. [Presidency]
Deposed President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum had met President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villain July before his government was overthrown. [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

In response to the threat, Mali and Burkina Faso in a joint statement warned Nigeria and ECOWAS that any attempt to intervene militarily could result in “disastrous consequences” that “could destabilise the entire region.”

Niger has called the bluff of the ECOWAS, but while diplomatic talks are ongoing, West African leaders have not taken the initial military intervention option off the table.

Interestingly, Niger depends on Nigeria for 70% of its power and as part of the sanctions imposed on the country by ECOWAS, Nigeria has disconnected its daily supply of 150 megawatts of electricity daily to the country.

Nigeria is ostensibly itching to impose more economic and financial sanctions to ensure the reinstatement of Bazoum and democracy in Niger.

ADVERTISEMENT

But these moves, in the views of Nigeriens are indications that ECOWAS and President Tinubu will not hesitate to go to war to reinstate the ousted president.

While several prominent Nigerians have called on President Tinubu not to go to war with Niger, it’s important to understand what the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria says about the lingering issue.

Sections 4 and 5 of the Constitution state the conditions on which Nigerian soldiers can be deployed for war with another country.

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Punch]
Men of the Nigerian Army. [Punch] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

According to section 4 (a), “The President shall not declare a state of war between the Federation and another country except with the sanction of a resolution of both Houses of the National Assembly, sitting in a joint session.”

Section 4 (b) states that Nigerian soldiers will not engage in combat outside the country “Except with the prior approval of the Senate, no member of the armed forces of the Federation shall be deployed on combat duty outside Nigeria.”

However, section 5 of the Constitution proposes that members of the Nigerian armed forces can be deployed on a ‘limited combat’ outside the country if the security of the country is threatened.

The section reads, “Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (4) of this section, the President, in consultation with the National Defence Council, may deploy members of the armed forces of the Federation on a limited combat duty outside Nigeria if he is satisfied that the national security is under imminent threat or danger.”

Now that the leader of the military junta in Niger has called the bluff of ECOWAS with Mali and Burkina Faso issuing a counter-threat to Nigeria and other West African countries, it remains to be seen if President Tinubu would unleash the ECOWAS and Nigerian troops on Niger to restore democracy in the country.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US suspends over $100 million aid to Niger amid coup d'etat

US suspends over $100 million aid to Niger amid coup d'etat

Expert urges FG to provide critical infrastructure for industries

Expert urges FG to provide critical infrastructure for industries

Sultan, Kukah seek community involvement in tackling security challenges

Sultan, Kukah seek community involvement in tackling security challenges

Bauchi Govt sacks senior civil servant over alleged ₦3m salary scam

Bauchi Govt sacks senior civil servant over alleged ₦3m salary scam

Fire guts warehouse in 3-storey building in Onitsha

Fire guts warehouse in 3-storey building in Onitsha

Coalition of CSOs urges Gen. Musa to ignore distracting viral video

Coalition of CSOs urges Gen. Musa to ignore distracting viral video

Blinken warns against Russia's Wagner group exploiting instability in Niger

Blinken warns against Russia's Wagner group exploiting instability in Niger

Group drags ECOWAS to court over proposed military intervention in Niger

Group drags ECOWAS to court over proposed military intervention in Niger

What the Nigerian Constitution says about possible military intervention in Niger

What the Nigerian Constitution says about possible military intervention in Niger

Pulse Sports

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria