What Kukah stands for by Governors Forum

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Northern Governors Forum says the contributions of Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Mathew Kukah, to the development of democracy is significant in sustaining the national unity and empowerment.

Bishop Mathew Kukah. [People and Power]
The statement was issued by Lalong’s spokesperson, Dr Makut Macham on Wednesday in Jos.

The statement said that the Northern Governors acknowledged his contributions in addressing Nigeria’s challenges in education, the justice system, administration and in eradicating poverty.

According to it, they also thank him for his contributions on ensuring sustainable peaceful co-existence through his various advocacy and sensitisation at different fora.

“Bishop Kukah has played critical role in advancing Nigeria’s democracy and promoting credible, violence-free and acceptable elections as the Convener of the National Peace Committee headed by Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar,” they observed in the statement.

It said that they also noted his contributions in steering national discourse and engagement through his foundation — The Kukah Centre.

“The forum commended him for his love for humanity and speaking against injustice and oppression.

“The forum lauded his passion and determination to mentor the youths on their role as future leaders of the country, through inspiring them to look beyond Nigeria’s current challenges and work for a better nation.

“The forum and Nigeria at large shall continue to benefit from his wealth of knowledge, experience and wise counsel,” they noted in the statement.

It said that the forum wished him many more years of God’s blessings, good health and protection.

