ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'We’ve nothing to hide in PAP' - Interim Administrator

News Agency Of Nigeria

Media Aide advised the media to be circumspect of personalities bearing pseudonyms to use their platforms to broadcast or publish such mischief as such media houses could be in the cross hair of possible litigations.

Retired Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu
Retired Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu

Recommended articles

Ndiomu said this in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Mr Freston Akpor and made available to News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in Abuja.

The PAP heard of one Friday Iko urging anti-graft and related agencies to investigate the PAP over alleged corruption and imputing fraud in the disbursement of funds to the PAP cooperative.

“He had among other issues alleged that `some members of staff in the office are receiving huge amounts for welfare ranging between 15 to 10 million Naira’ for monthly running cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The monies mentioned are clearly a figment of the imagination of the newsmaker who intends to use the media to achieve malicious ends only known to him.

“The allegations are not only false but also baseless and a calculated attempt to commence another round of a smear campaign against the Interim Administrator and his dedicated management team,’’ Akpor said.

He said that the PAP conducted a background check on the purported newsmaker and found out that there was no person of note with that name or identity.

Akpor advised the media to be circumspect of personalities bearing pseudonyms to use their platforms to broadcast or publish such mischief as such media houses could be in the cross hair of possible litigations.

As a national security programme, the PAP under Ndiomu has been ethical and above board in discharging its mandate of ensuring peace and stability in the Niger Delta region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The PAP therefore wishes to call on the security agencies to arrest those spreading falsehood to undermine the peace in the region.

“The PAP will also not hesitate to bring charges against those who employ such falsehood in order to defame the chief executive and hardworking staff of the Programme,’’ Akpor said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger Delta Group alerts FG of unqualified individuals lobbying for PAP jobs

Niger Delta Group alerts FG of unqualified individuals lobbying for PAP jobs

Increased climate investments will boost Nigeria’s economy - Experts

Increased climate investments will boost Nigeria’s economy - Experts

Lagos Assembly visits victims of demolished buildings by State Task Force

Lagos Assembly visits victims of demolished buildings by State Task Force

Jigawa govt tasks communities on Semi-Arid Landscape project

Jigawa govt tasks communities on Semi-Arid Landscape project

'Don’t politicise palliatives' - Traditional ruler cautions LG

'Don’t politicise palliatives' - Traditional ruler cautions LG

Tinubu inaugurates committee on tax reforms

Tinubu inaugurates committee on tax reforms

'We’ve nothing to hide in PAP' - Interim Administrator

'We’ve nothing to hide in PAP' - Interim Administrator

Senate constitutes standing committees, adjourns plenary until Sept 26

Senate constitutes standing committees, adjourns plenary until Sept 26

APC warns Obaseki to stop blaming his 'failure' to fix bad roads on Tinubu

APC warns Obaseki to stop blaming his 'failure' to fix bad roads on Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria