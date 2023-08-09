ADVERTISEMENT
We're waiting for Tinubu’s marching order on census - NPC Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner said the postponement has also given NPC the opportunity to further perfect its processes and systems for the conduct of the first ever digital census.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, May 29, 2023, postponed the 2023 population census indefinitely. (Premium Times)

Clifford Zirra, NPC Federal Commissioner in Adamawa, disclosed that the commission was only waiting for instructions from President Bola Tinubu to start the exercise.

Zirra spoke on Wednesday in Yola during an interactive session with media executive on the status of preparations for the census.

According to the commissioner, Tinubu has been satisfied with the level of achievement recorded by the commission.

He said the census was vital exercise that played a significant role in shaping the future of the Nation.

“It provides us with accurate and up-to-date data about our population, which is indispensable for effective planning and development.

“The information collected during the census will serve as the foundation for policy formulation, resource allocation, and the implementation of various social and economic programs.

“The Commission welcomes the decision of the Federal Government on the postponement of the conduct of the census in order to give the new administration the opportunity to have inputs in the census process,” he said.

According to him, the postponement has also given the commission the opportunity to further perfect its processes and systems for the conduct of the first ever digital census.

Zirra also disclosed that the commission had carried out all the necessary preparations towards the census such as the Enumeration Area Demarcation, conduct of pre-tests and trial census, training of field staff, establishment of ICT infrastructure across the country, among other activities.

Alhaji Abubakar Hamma-Adama, Director of NPC in the state, appreciated the support and collaboration between the commission and media organisations in the state during the preparation to date.

“We are grateful and thankful, also we want to solicit your continued support during the census whenever the date is fixed.

“Really, census will be successful only if there is good publicity and enlightenment,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission has also commemorated the 2023 World Population Day with theme “Unleashing the Power of Gender Equality: Uplifting the Voices of the Women and Girls to Unlock Our World’s Infinite Possibilities”.

