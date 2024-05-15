We're reconstituting universities governing councils – FG appeals to ASUU

The Executive Secretary of NUC, Chris Maiyaki disclosed this at an interactive session with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Maiyaki urged ASUU to trust the ability of the federal government and the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, to deliver on reconstituting governing councils of the 61 federal universities, qualified and fit for the job.

NAN reports that ASUU had said that it would no longer tolerate the pervasive non-reinstatement or reconstitution of Governing Councils in public universities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The union had argued that the non-reinstatement or reconstitution of Governing Councils in universities was responsible for the ongoing illegalities and flagrant violation of autonomy in public universities.

Responding to the union’s position, Maiyaki said “The government is taking time to ensure the most qualified people are put in the councils.

“A local organising committee has already been constituted. The governing councils will be inaugurated in no distance time.

“As soon as they are constituted, they will be made to undergo orientation courses immediately, to ensure they are in tune with the expectations of the knowledge of government structures and laws of institutions.

“It will also help them to understand those cross-cutting issues that we need to nip in the bud, to ensure our institutions regain their glorious paths”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of the higher education landscape in the country, Maiyaki said the sector had made significant strides with universities, contributing immensely to national development and global knowledge.

He noted that the Nigerian University System (NUS) stood as a beacon of intellectual prowess and the cornerstone of national development.

According to him, "Despite the challenges faced by the system, it has the potential poised to shape the future of Nigeria profoundly”.

Maiyaki commended stakeholders in the system for ensuring that the Nigerian Universities played their role as the engines of change and transformation.