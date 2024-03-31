We're all prisoners in our nation - Obi tells Onitsha inmates during Easter visit

The former Anambra State Governor stated this while celebrating the Easter Mass with the inmates at the correctional facility in the commercial city of Anambra on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

He urged them not to feel isolated and finished but to seek the face of God for freedom and redemption.

Obi reminded the inmates that Mary Magdalene, who was the first to discover the resurrected Christ, was once unholy but became reformed and privileged to discover the rising of Christ, even before the apostles.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, being in prison is not the end of life, as they can get corrected and enjoy salvation, even before the free people.

"Today, I spent part of my Easter celebration at the Onitsha Correctional Centre, where I joined the Archbishop of Onitsha Catholic Archdiocese, His Grace, Most Rev Valerian Okeke, to mark the Easter Celebrations mass with the inmates.

In interacting with the inmates, I reminded them that we are all prisoners in our nation, and we all need to seek mercy and help from God.

"With all the challenges our nation is facing on every front, every Nigerian needs to pray for, and above all, work for their freedom by doing what is right and contributing to our national development," read a post on his X account on Sunday evening.

In a homily inside the correctional centre, the Archbishop of Onitsha Catholic Archdiocese, Valerie Okeke, thanked the politician for being one of the charity pillars of the centre.

ADVERTISEMENT