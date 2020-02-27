The President made this known when he received a delegation from the Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON) led by the President of the International Federation of Surveyors, Prof Rudolf Staiger, at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

He expressed delight that many states had adopted GIS for both urban and rural development, noting that government was also on track in using similar technologies to support farmers to increase their yields.

Buhari said his administration would continue to work with members of the survey and geo-informatics profession to provide quality infrastructure that will bring prosperity to Nigerians.

‘‘Our government, in the past five years, has embarked on critical infrastructure development and rehabilitation projects across the country.

”We are designing and building roads, bridges, rail tracks, airports and affordable housing all over the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the International Federation of Surveyors, Prof Rudolf Staiger and President Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON). [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

‘‘Our goal is simple, we will develop quality infrastructure that will bring prosperity to millions of Nigerians in both our urban and rural areas.

‘‘To achieve this, we are working with surveyors, engineers and town planners. I am, therefore, confident that the 344 new surveyors inducted into the register of the Surveyors Council of Nigeria will be very busy in the coming years,’’ he said.

The President also recognised the roles and numerous contributions of members of the profession to national development, citing the design and development of the Federal Capital Territory as an example.

‘‘Indeed this beautiful city of Abuja, which was conceived in 1976, is an excellent example of the good work delivered by your profession.

‘‘As you are aware, the city we are seeing today was designed and built through the collaboration of many local and international surveyors, engineers and geospatial experts,” he said.

Staiger told the President that he was in the country to witness the induction of 344 new surveyors into SURCON register.

According to him, he will also participate in the investiture of the maiden edition of the Distinguished Sen.1- Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan Award for the Development of Survey and Geoinformatics in Nigeria.

‘‘For me it is a great opportunity to personally interact with the President whose international reputation of honesty, integrity and selfless services stands him out as one of the greatest sons of Africa,’’ he said.

Staiger added that the association was proud to be associated with the Nigerian leader and his administration’s determination to revive Nigeria.