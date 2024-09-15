ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We sold petrol to you in dollars - Dangote counters NNPC's ₦898 per litre claim

Nurudeen Shotayo

Dangote Refinery urged Nigerians to disregard the claim and wait for a formal announcement on the pricing by a technical committee of the Federal Government.

We sold petrol to you in dollars - Dangote counters NNPC's ₦898 per litre claim
We sold petrol to you in dollars - Dangote counters NNPC's ₦898 per litre claim

Recommended articles

Earlier on Sunday, the Chief Spokesperson of the NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, was said to have made the claim while commenting on the lifting of petrol from the facility located in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos.

“We successfully loaded PMS at the Dangote Refinery today. The claim that we purchased it at N760 per litre is incorrect. For this initial loading, the price from the refinery was 898 per litre,” Soneye was quoted by Daily Trust.

However, reacting to the claim, the Dangote Refinery urged Nigerians to disregard the information which it described as malicious and misleading.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement by Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding and Communications Office of Dangote, the company asked the public to wait for a formal announcement on the pricing by a technical committee of the Federal Government.

“Our attention has been drawn to a statement attributed to NNPCL spokesperson, Mr Olufemi Soneye, that we sell our PMS at 898 per litre to the NNPCL.

“This statement is both misleading and mischievous, deliberately aimed at undermining the milestone achievement recorded today, September 15, 2024, towards addressing energy insufficiency and insecurity, which has bedevilled the economy in the past 50 years.

“We urge Nigerians to disregard this malicious statement and await a formal announcement on the pricing, by the Technical Sub-Committee on Naira-based crude sales to local refineries, appointed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, which will commence on October 1, 2024, bearing in mind that our current stock of crude was procured in dollars.

“It should also be noted that we sold the products to NNPCL in dollars with a lot of savings against what they are currently importing. With this action, there will be petrol in every local government area of the country regardless of their remote nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We assure Nigerians of the availability of quality petroleum products and putting an end to the endemic fuel scarcity in the country,” read the Dangote Refinery statement.

NPPC sends 300 trucks to lift petrol from Dangote Refinery, Lagos clears traffic [X:@nnpclimited]
NPPC sends 300 trucks to lift petrol from Dangote Refinery, Lagos clears traffic [X:@nnpclimited] Pulse Nigeria

On Saturday, September 14, 2024, the national oil company deployed no fewer than 300 trucks to the loading gantry of the Dangote Refinery ahead of distribution set to commence on Sunday.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edu, had announced that NNPCL would be the sole buyer of petrol from Dangote Refinery for onward distribution to other local marketers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made this known at the Technical Sub-Committee meeting on the sale of crude oil to local refineries in naira in Abuja on Friday, where he was represented by Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Benue govt prepares for massive flooding, creates IDP camps in 18 LGAs

Benue govt prepares for massive flooding, creates IDP camps in 18 LGAs

We sold petrol to you in dollars - Dangote counters NNPC's ₦898 per litre claim

We sold petrol to you in dollars - Dangote counters NNPC's ₦898 per litre claim

Dangote sold petrol to us at ₦898 per litre - NNPCL

Dangote sold petrol to us at ₦898 per litre - NNPCL

I didn't run away - Ex-DSS boss' son Bichi speaks up after alleged $2m theft

I didn't run away - Ex-DSS boss' son Bichi speaks up after alleged $2m theft

Atiku donates ₦100m to victims of Borno flood disaster

Atiku donates ₦100m to victims of Borno flood disaster

Davido endorses PDP candidate, Ighodalo for Edo governorship election

Davido endorses PDP candidate, Ighodalo for Edo governorship election

NDLEA arrests businesswoman, auto parts dealer, over UK-bound cocaine

NDLEA arrests businesswoman, auto parts dealer, over UK-bound cocaine

FG declares 281 inmates missing after flood invades Maiduguri prison, 7 recaptured

FG declares 281 inmates missing after flood invades Maiduguri prison, 7 recaptured

Abuja residents selling off their big cars for fuel-efficient vehicles amid hike

Abuja residents selling off their big cars for fuel-efficient vehicles amid hike

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel scarcity worsens as NNPCL increased petrol price amid scarcity. [Punch]

Fuel scarcity: NULGE chairman dies at filling station while queuing for petrol

Ramirez was also convicted on a separate charge involving $368,698.24 in fraud and another case in which he defrauded Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon of $250,000 in July 2013. [Sahara Reporters]

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Flood: VP Shettima visits Maiduguri, offers 50 trucks of rice

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Zamfara begins civil service shakeup amid terrorism claims, gov’s aide mutes