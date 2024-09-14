ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lifting of petrol from Dangote Refinery begins Sunday, NNPC sole buyer - FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the initiative would help reduce pressure on the naira , eliminate unnecessary transaction costs, and improve the availability of petroleum products in the country.

Oil mafia stronger than drug mafia - Dangote speaks on refinery challenges
Oil mafia stronger than drug mafia - Dangote speaks on refinery challenges

Recommended articles

Edun, who was represented by the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

“I am glad to announce that all agreements have been completed and loading of the first batch of PMS from the Dangote Refinery will commence on Sunday, September 15.

“From Oct. 1, NNPC Ltd. will commence the supply of about 385kbpd of crude oil to the Dangote Refinery, to be paid for in naira. In return, the Dangote Refinery will supply PMS and diesel of equivalent value to the domestic market, to be paid in naira .

ADVERTISEMENT

“Diesel will be sold in naira by the Dangote Refinery to any interested off-taker. PMS will only be sold to NNPC, NNPC will then sell to various marketers for now,” he said.

Edun said that all associated regulatory costs (NPA, NIMASA, etc.) would also be paid for in naira.

“We are also setting up a one-stop shop that will coordinate service provision from all regulatory, and security agencies, and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth implementation of this initiative. This will be located in the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA). Lagos.

“The technical committee that worked to flesh out this initiative will transition to an implementation execution and monitoring committee that will be working out of Lagos for the next three to six months,” he said.

Edun recalled that the Federal Executive Council (FEC), under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, approved the sale of crude oil to local refineries in naira and the corresponding purchase of petroleum products in naira .

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the initiative would help reduce pressure on the naira , eliminate unnecessary transaction costs, and improve the availability of petroleum products in the country.

The minister said that the implementation committee chaired by him, and the other technical committee had worked intensely with NNPCL and Dangote Refinery, to fashion out the details of the modalities for the implementation of FEC approval.

“We would sincerely like to thank President Tinubu for championing this novel initiative and assure him that he can count on us to implement his vision.

“I would also like to thank everyone for the hard work and patriotism exhibited over the last couple of weeks,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Edun chaired the presidential committee on the sales of crude oil and refined products for domestic consumption in naira .

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edo INEC REC is my cousin, you can't intimidate him - Wike tells Obaseki's PDP

Edo INEC REC is my cousin, you can't intimidate him - Wike tells Obaseki's PDP

Everybody in PDP nominated people to Tinubu for appointment - Wike

Everybody in PDP nominated people to Tinubu for appointment - Wike

PDP demands redeployment of police commissioner, INEC REC ahead of Edo election

PDP demands redeployment of police commissioner, INEC REC ahead of Edo election

Lagos is like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago - Sanwo-Olu tells new US envoy

Lagos is like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago - Sanwo-Olu tells new US envoy

Insecurity will end soon, NSA assures Nigerians

Insecurity will end soon, NSA assures Nigerians

Labour Party to boycott council elections in Anambra East

Labour Party to boycott council elections in Anambra East

Houses, farmland destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Ebonyi community

Houses, farmland destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Ebonyi community

Lifting of petrol from Dangote Refinery begins Sunday, NNPC sole buyer - FG

Lifting of petrol from Dangote Refinery begins Sunday, NNPC sole buyer - FG

The worst yet to come - Presidential candidate says fuel prices will keep rising

The worst yet to come - Presidential candidate says fuel prices will keep rising

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aviation minister inspects infrastructure upgrade at Lagos airport [NAN ]

Aviation minister inspects infrastructure upgrade at Lagos airport

The suspects are being remanded in a correctional facility, pending trial [MAPOLY]

We’ve started receiving bank alerts for our students’ loans - MAPOLY Rector

Vice President Kashim Shettima paid a condolence visit to Ningi Emirate in Bauchi State over the demise of the late Emir of Ningi [Presidency]

Shettima calls for stronger ties between FG, traditional institutions

FG grants UTM offshore licence for 2.8m tonnes floating LNG facility [Oil&GasFreeZone]

FG approves offshore licence for 2.8m tonnes floating LNG plant