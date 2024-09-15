Dangote sold petrol to us at ₦898 per litre - NNPCL

On Saturday, September 14, 2024, the national oil company deployed no fewer than 300 trucks to the loading gantry of the Dangote Refinery located in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos ahead of distribution set to commence on Sunday.

There had been claims that the NNPCL bought fuel at the indigenous refinery at N760 per litre, raising hope that the pump price of the commodity may fall very shortly.

Reacting to the speculation in an interview with Daily Trust on Sunday, the Chief Spokesperson of the NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, described the claim as untrue.

“We successfully loaded PMS at the Dangote Refinery today. The claim that we purchased it at N760 per litre is incorrect. For this initial loading, the price from the refinery was N898 per litre,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, Soneye said over 70 trucks had been loaded.

Recall that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edu, had announced that NNPCL would be the sole buyer of petrol from Dangote Refinery for onward distribution to other local marketers.

However, Edu said diesel from the Dangote Refinery would be sold in naira to any interested off-taker.