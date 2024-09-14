ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos clears traffic as NNPC sends 300 trucks to lift petrol from Dangote Refinery

Nurudeen Shotayo

The NNPC will commence lifting of petrol from the Dangote Refinery in Lagos on Sunday for distribution to marketers.

NNPC sends 300 trucks to lift petrol from Dangote Refinery, Lagos clears traffic [X:@nnpclimited]
NNPC sends 300 trucks to lift petrol from Dangote Refinery, Lagos clears traffic [X:@nnpclimited]

Recommended articles

This is in preparation for the commencement distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, from the $20 billion local refinery.

Recall that the Federal Government announced that the lifting of petrol from the facility will commence on Sunday, September 15, 2024, with NNPCL the sole buyer of Dangote fuel for onward distribution to other marketers.

In a post on his X on Saturday, the spokesman of the national oil company, Olufemi Soneye, shared a video of the trucks arriving at the facility located in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soneye said 300 trucks will arrive at the facility at the of the day with more expected tomorrow.

“NNPC Ltd. trucks are arriving at the Dangote Refinery in preparation for the scheduled petrol loading on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

“By the end of today, at least 300 trucks will be stationed at the refinery’s fuel loading gantry,” Soneye confirmed.

At the same time, the NNPC also shared photos of the trucks' arrival at Dangote Refinery, noting that over 100 of them had already landed.

''In preparation for the Dangote Refinery's scheduled petrol loading on Sunday, September 15, 2024, NNPC Ltd. has been mobilising trucks to the refinery's fuel loading gantry in Ibeju-Lekki.

ADVERTISEMENT

''As of Saturday afternoon, NNPC Ltd. had deployed over 100 trucks, with hundreds more en route,'' the NNPC post read.

NNPC sends 300 trucks to lift petrol from Dangote Refinery, Lagos clears traffic [X:@nnpclimited]
NNPC sends 300 trucks to lift petrol from Dangote Refinery, Lagos clears traffic [X:@nnpclimited] Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has deployed more traffic control personnel to manage the anticipated surge in traffic along the Lekki-Ajah-Epe corridor.

This is according to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, in a statement on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giwa confirmed that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) had been fortified with state-of-the-art equipment and trained personnel to be strategically deployed to oversee and regulate traffic flow within the affected areas.

This is in response to concerns over the expected traffic snarls in the Ibeju-Lekki corridor due to the rollout of petrol from the Dangote Refinery.

The government promised that “a total package of comprehensive traffic management strategy” would be rolled out to guarantee uninterrupted traffic flow along the said corridor.

“Medical ambulance services are also on high alert to ensure rapid response in emergency situations,” said the statement by the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department at LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq.

As the Dangote Refinery commences operations, Hon. Giwa emphasised the imperative of strict adherence to traffic regulations by tanker operators, particularly during loading and navigation within the Lekki-Ajah axis. The state government will rigorously enforce these regulations to avert traffic disruptions and ensure seamless vehicular movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Lagos State Government reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding citizens’ welfare and maintaining orderly traffic during this pivotal period of industrial activity.

“All motoring public particularly commercial bus operators including mini-bus drivers are hereby cautioned to comply with traffic laws, refraining from picking up or dropping passengers at undesignated bus stops, avoiding driving against traffic (One-way drive) and observing all road signs including traffic signals, among other regulations. Adherence to these regulations will ensure a harmonious and efficient transportation system,” it added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Radda approves ₦340m to settle electricity bill at Yar’adua University

Gov Radda approves ₦340m to settle electricity bill at Yar’adua University

Nigerian Air Force airlifts aid to flood-hit Maiduguri residents

Nigerian Air Force airlifts aid to flood-hit Maiduguri residents

Get ready, flood is coming - NEMA warns residents of Rivers State

Get ready, flood is coming - NEMA warns residents of Rivers State

NDLEA intercepts 2.4m tramadol pills in Gombe State

NDLEA intercepts 2.4m tramadol pills in Gombe State

Sowore gets rousing welcome after detention at Lagos airport on arrival from US

Sowore gets rousing welcome after detention at Lagos airport on arrival from US

We didn't frustrate Dangote Refinery - NNPC

We didn't frustrate Dangote Refinery - NNPC

Boko Haram leaders might have escaped from prison during Maiduguri flood - Zulum

Boko Haram leaders might have escaped from prison during Maiduguri flood - Zulum

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll

Forgive me for what I did to you while I was governor - Oshiomhole begs Igbinedion

Forgive me for what I did to you while I was governor - Oshiomhole begs Igbinedion

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel scarcity worsens as NNPCL increased petrol price amid scarcity. [Punch]

Fuel scarcity: NULGE chairman dies at filling station while queuing for petrol

Ramirez was also convicted on a separate charge involving $368,698.24 in fraud and another case in which he defrauded Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon of $250,000 in July 2013. [Sahara Reporters]

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Flood: VP Shettima visits Maiduguri, offers 50 trucks of rice

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Zamfara begins civil service shakeup amid terrorism claims, gov’s aide mutes