ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We know company using building where Ibadan explosion started - Makinde

Nurudeen Shotayo

Governor Makinde assured the state residents that the government would bring everyone involved in the Ibandan explosion tragedy to book.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the scene of the Ibadan explosion on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. [Twitter:@oyostategovt]
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the scene of the Ibadan explosion on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. [Twitter:@oyostategovt]

Recommended articles

Parts of Ibadan were thrown into turmoil on the evening of Tuesday, January 16, 2024, when a loud bang from the Bodija area around 7:44 pm reverberated around the state capital, causing panic among the residents.

As it turned out, the explosion emanated from a building located on Dejo Oyelese Street in Bodija, where explosives stored by illegal miners had gone off.

Providing updates on the incident in a broadcast on Thursday evening, Makinde said the government obtained information about the company that was using the ground zero as a storage house for explosive materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also assured residents of the state that everyone involved, directly or remotely, in the cause of the incident would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

"The further update we can provide at this point is that we have information regarding the company that was using that residence to store explosives."

"Rest assured that all that were involved directly and indirectly in bringing this tragedy upon us will be brought to book," he said.

Makinde also thanked President Bola Tinubu for his support during the tragedy. He disclosed that the President assured him during a phone call that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) will be on the ground to join in the ongoing search and rescue operations.

No fewer than 77 people were injured as a result of the incident, with two casualties recorded, while 20 buildings were destroyed.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We know company using building where Ibadan explosion started - Makinde

We know company using building where Ibadan explosion started - Makinde

I wasn't at home but I lost someone very dear to me - Ibadan explosion victim

I wasn't at home but I lost someone very dear to me - Ibadan explosion victim

Not one of us - FAAN disowns officer involved in drug trafficking allegation

Not one of us - FAAN disowns officer involved in drug trafficking allegation

Adeboye tasks new Redeemer’s University vice-chancellor on integrity

Adeboye tasks new Redeemer’s University vice-chancellor on integrity

EduGate: They're planning to rope Gbajabiamila, expect more memo leaks - Source

EduGate: They're planning to rope Gbajabiamila, expect more memo leaks - Source

Soyinka says there was a plan to cancel 2023 presidential election

Soyinka says there was a plan to cancel 2023 presidential election

Ibadan explosion victims responding to treatment, some in critical conditions

Ibadan explosion victims responding to treatment, some in critical conditions

Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback

Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback

Office buildings, structures within Oyo Govt secretariat destroyed by Ibadan explosion

Office buildings, structures within Oyo Govt secretariat destroyed by Ibadan explosion

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religious, ethnic – Kashim Shettima [Presidency

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima

Kano residents laud judiciary for standing by truth [Daily Trust]

Kano Police record zero crime during Supreme Court judgment celebrations