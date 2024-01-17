We know company using building where Ibadan explosion started - Makinde

Parts of Ibadan were thrown into turmoil on the evening of Tuesday, January 16, 2024, when a loud bang from the Bodija area around 7:44 pm reverberated around the state capital, causing panic among the residents.

As it turned out, the explosion emanated from a building located on Dejo Oyelese Street in Bodija, where explosives stored by illegal miners had gone off.

Providing updates on the incident in a broadcast on Thursday evening, Makinde said the government obtained information about the company that was using the ground zero as a storage house for explosive materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also assured residents of the state that everyone involved, directly or remotely, in the cause of the incident would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

"The further update we can provide at this point is that we have information regarding the company that was using that residence to store explosives."

"Rest assured that all that were involved directly and indirectly in bringing this tragedy upon us will be brought to book," he said.

Makinde also thanked President Bola Tinubu for his support during the tragedy. He disclosed that the President assured him during a phone call that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) will be on the ground to join in the ongoing search and rescue operations.