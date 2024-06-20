ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

WAEC to gradually eliminate use of papers in examinations

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the deployment of the devices would eliminate the current use of paper registration of candidates and detect all forms of malpractice in the centres.

WAEC to gradually eliminate use of papers in examinations [NAN]
WAEC to gradually eliminate use of papers in examinations [NAN]

Recommended articles

Dr Amos Dangut, Head of National Office, disclosed this on Thursday after monitoring the conduct of the ongoing West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Abeokuta.

The WAEC boss, who was in the company of the Permanent Secretary, Ogun Ministry of Education, Mrs Mariam Oloko, explained that WAEC was planning to deploy electronic devices to various recognised examination centres across the country for the future conduct of WASSCE.

He said that the deployment of the devices would eliminate the current use of paper registration of candidates and detect all forms of malpractice in the centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are saying that in the future, we are going to give this provision where schools that have facilities to do computer-based testing will take the examination on the computer where those that are not ready will do the pen and paper.

” We will work in consultation with the Ministry of Education to have a timeline for this. When the time comes we shall roll it out,” he said.

Dangut explained that the assessment was satisfactory, noting that the schools and the students had prepared well for the examination.

He, however, added that there was a need for schools to have bigger laboratories that would cater for the students with sufficient equipment.

According to him, over 1.8 million candidates are writing the examinations across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

On her part, Oloko noted that the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration had already commenced the process of online registration of pupils in both public and private schools in the state.

The permanent secretary assured continuous upgrading of Information Communication Technology (ICT) and other facilities in public schools to prepare teachers and students.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the monitoring team visited Abeokuta Grammar School and Baptist Girls College, both in Idi-Aba.

The team also visited Sacred Heart College, Oke Ilewo and Charis College, Oke Ata, both in Abeokuta.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest 5 suspected Kidnappers, 1 car snatcher in Kaduna

Police arrest 5 suspected Kidnappers, 1 car snatcher in Kaduna

Gov Ododo signs 7 bills into law in 1 day

Gov Ododo signs 7 bills into law in 1 day

WAEC to gradually eliminate use of papers in examinations

WAEC to gradually eliminate use of papers in examinations

Party mourns as Lagos APC chieftain dies in Mecca

Party mourns as Lagos APC chieftain dies in Mecca

Don't use carbonated drink, seasoning for cholera treatment - Expert warns

Don't use carbonated drink, seasoning for cholera treatment - Expert warns

Tension in Kaduna as protesters storm govt house, demand El-Rufai's arrest

Tension in Kaduna as protesters storm govt house, demand El-Rufai's arrest

Emirship Tussle: Victory for Bayero as court nullifies Sanusi's reinstatement

Emirship Tussle: Victory for Bayero as court nullifies Sanusi's reinstatement

12-year-old girl in Kasoa builds solar system to save babies in incubators

12-year-old girl in Kasoa builds solar system to save babies in incubators

Group advocates for police neutrality in Rivers local council crisis

Group advocates for police neutrality in Rivers local council crisis

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [Pulse.ng]

A distinguished daughter of Delta - Oborevwori celebrates Okonjo-Iweala at 70

FCCPC warns traders against selling contaminated foods, vows to punish offenders [Businessday NG]

FCCPC warns traders against selling contaminated foods, vows to punish offenders

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case