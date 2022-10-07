WAEC distances self from recruitment report

Adesina warned members of the public to beware of the activities of fraudsters, noting that the report did not emanate from council.

According to her, the report is false and misleading.

“Our attention has been drawn to a publication in circulation that WAEC is recruiting both academic and non academic staff in all the five member nation countries through its e-recruitment portal.

“WAEC hereby wishes to inform its various stakeholders and the general public that this report is fake and did not emanate from council.

“By this, the general public is therefore, hereby advised to disregard the publication as it is a hoax, aimed at exploiting gullible job seekers.