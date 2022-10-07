RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

WAEC distances self from recruitment report

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has distanced itself from reports in a section of the media that it has called for application from members of the public for job opportunities

WAEC reverses No NIN, No Exam policy for 2022 WASSE (SolaceBase)
Adesina warned members of the public to beware of the activities of fraudsters, noting that the report did not emanate from council.

According to her, the report is false and misleading.

“Our attention has been drawn to a publication in circulation that WAEC is recruiting both academic and non academic staff in all the five member nation countries through its e-recruitment portal.

“WAEC hereby wishes to inform its various stakeholders and the general public that this report is fake and did not emanate from council.

“By this, the general public is therefore, hereby advised to disregard the publication as it is a hoax, aimed at exploiting gullible job seekers.

“Please, also note that the council only publishes its recruitment advertisement through the national dailies, council’s official website: https://www.waecnigeria.org/ and all its social media platforms,” Adesina said.

