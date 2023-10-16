ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

VP Shettima represents Tinubu at Belt and Road Initiative Forum in China

Ima Elijah

Shettima's visit aims to promote Nigeria’s interests in the global economic initiative.

Shettima arrives Beijing [PN]
Shettima arrives Beijing [PN]

Recommended articles

Welcomed by a high-ranking Chinese delegation, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Vice Chairman of the Beijing Municipal People’s Congress, Shettima's visit aims to promote Nigeria’s interests in the global economic initiative.

The BRI Forum, themed "High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity," brings together world leaders to discuss international collaboration for mutual growth.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Timeline of Bola Tinubu's certificate saga with Atiku Abubakar

Timeline of Bola Tinubu's certificate saga with Atiku Abubakar

Israel debunks report of planned ceasefire in Gaza Strip

Israel debunks report of planned ceasefire in Gaza Strip

Nigerian Journalists deserve better living conditions - Federal Government

Nigerian Journalists deserve better living conditions - Federal Government

VP Shettima represents Tinubu at Belt and Road Initiative Forum in China

VP Shettima represents Tinubu at Belt and Road Initiative Forum in China

Yakubu, honour your words to upload Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa results - PDP

Yakubu, honour your words to upload Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa results - PDP

Lagos Government reopens Mile 12 International market

Lagos Government reopens Mile 12 International market

President Tinubu to preside over 2nd Federal Executive Council meeting Monday

President Tinubu to preside over 2nd Federal Executive Council meeting Monday

House of Reps confirms Prado jeeps distribution worth ₦130m to lawmakers

House of Reps confirms Prado jeeps distribution worth ₦130m to lawmakers

I’ll rescue Kogi from socio-economic 'dungeon' - Abejide, ADC Gov candidate

I’ll rescue Kogi from socio-economic 'dungeon' - Abejide, ADC Gov candidate

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa