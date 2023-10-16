VP Shettima represents Tinubu at Belt and Road Initiative Forum in China
Shettima's visit aims to promote Nigeria’s interests in the global economic initiative.
Recommended articles
Welcomed by a high-ranking Chinese delegation, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Vice Chairman of the Beijing Municipal People’s Congress, Shettima's visit aims to promote Nigeria’s interests in the global economic initiative.
The BRI Forum, themed "High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity," brings together world leaders to discuss international collaboration for mutual growth.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Timeline of Bola Tinubu's certificate saga with Atiku Abubakar
Israel debunks report of planned ceasefire in Gaza Strip
Nigerian Journalists deserve better living conditions - Federal Government
VP Shettima represents Tinubu at Belt and Road Initiative Forum in China
Yakubu, honour your words to upload Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa results - PDP
Lagos Government reopens Mile 12 International market
President Tinubu to preside over 2nd Federal Executive Council meeting Monday
House of Reps confirms Prado jeeps distribution worth ₦130m to lawmakers
I’ll rescue Kogi from socio-economic 'dungeon' - Abejide, ADC Gov candidate
Pulse Sports
Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia
Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed
Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award
AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast
Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia
Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life
ADVERTISEMENT