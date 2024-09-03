VIDEO: Northern Senator denies controversial viral sex tape

The video, which surfaced late last week, allegedly shows a light-skinned man engaging in sexual intercourse with a married woman.

Though the man's identity remains unconfirmed, rumours quickly spread, linking the figure to Senator Abbo.

In a press conference held on Thursday evening, Senator Abbo categorically denied the accusations.

"How can you identify a person without seeing his face, his body, only parts of his legs, and you said it is Senator Abbo?" the senator questioned, dismissing the allegations as baseless.

Meanwhile, another video surfaced on social media confirming the allegation against Senator Abbo.

In the video, the lady claimed to be the person in the leaked sex tape and also accused Senator Abbo of threatening her life.

The embattled senator, who was removed from his Senate seat by an Appeal Court earlier this year, attributed the scandal to political opponents.

He described the video as an attempt at "timid blackmail" aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

Abbo cited a similar incident involving another northern senator who won re-election despite a sex video scandal.

"Blackmail cannot stop me from winning elections," Abbo stated confidently, adding, "My people love me. No amount of blackmail can stop me."

Senator Abbo threatens legal action

Senator Abbo also announced his intention to pursue legal action against those he believes are responsible for the video's circulation.

He emphasised that such tactics would not deter his supporters, who, he claimed, would continue to back him based on his Senate performance.