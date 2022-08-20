RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Verify information on preliminary voters register, INEC tells Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged the electorate to verify their information on the preliminary register of voters on display from Aug.15 to Aug.21.

The display of the fourth quarter preliminary register of voters is ongoing at the INEC local government offices nationwide. The exercise will end on Aug.21.

“The display of the register allows for claims and objections and also enables the public to check and verify whether they are duly registered to vote.

“Individuals should check and verify whether their names photographs and other details appear correctly on the register.

“It allows the public to file any complaint in relation to any necessary correction required of a name or details incorrectly entered into the preliminary register.”

INEC called on members of the public to file any complaint, claim or objection in relation to the names omitted or included in the preliminary register.

“After Voters Registration, there is usually a period of display of preliminary voters register for claims and objections,

“There is also a time for correcting errors in spelling of names, wrongly imputed dates of birth and other data, before the final printing of the Permanent Voter Card (PVC).

“The public is therefore, advised to visit the INEC Area Council Offices in their locations of residence for this,” it added.

