VC advises universities on how to fight sex-for-marks menace

Prof. Jeremiah Ojediran, the Vice-Chancellor of Bells University of Technology, Ota in Ogun, has advised tertiary institutions to embrace quality assurance, to fight incessant cases of sex for marks in the institutions.

Ojediran gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of a press conference to mark the 10th Convocation of the institution in Ota, Ogun, on Thursday.

He noted that the setting up of quality assurance unit across the nation’s universities would check sharp practices of sex for marks between lecturers and students.

“The management of the of Bells University always print out a questionnaire at the end of each semester, which would be given to the students to judge their lecturers.

“The students need not put their identity to prevent victimisation by the lecturer,” he said.

In the same vein, he said that the lecturers would be given questionnaires to access their students whether they were punctual to lectures or not.

Ojediran, however, said that the cases of sex for marks had not happened in Bells University as the institution management used this method to check the excesses of both parties.

The Vice Chancellor also called on the Federal Government to invest more in education because education was not just read and write, but required investment in innovation.

He further said that lecturers and teachers no longer devoted time to their students due to the poor remuneration.