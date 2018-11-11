Pulse.ng logo
Use new networks at Lagos Trade Fair to grow economy- Ambode

Use new networks at Lagos Trade Fair to grow economy, Ambode tasks businesses

Ambode, represented by his Deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule, gave the advice at the closing ceremony of the 32nd Lagos International Trade Fair in Lagos.

  • Published:
Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Sunday urged the business community to leverage on opportunities and new networks forged at this year's Lagos International Trade Fair for economic growth.

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Sunday urged the business community to leverage on opportunities and new networks forged at this year’s Lagos International Trade Fair for economic growth.

Ambode, represented by his Deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule, gave the advice at the closing ceremony of the 32nd Lagos International Trade Fair in Lagos.

He said that the beehive of activities at the fair revealed that participants had been reawakened to the need to challenge their creative spirit and take the right steps toward national economic rebirth.

Ambode said the array of products and services displayed by local and foreign exhibitors showed that the country had a lot to offer the global market.

The governor said that the 10-day fair had translated into new networks, partnerships, investments, employment creation and increased contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said that there were many business opportunities to be explored in the state, saying that his administration was providing conducive business environment to accommodate all shades of investors.

Also, Mr Babatunde Ruwase, the President, LCCI, said that he was impressed by the massive participation at the fair in spite of the challenging infrastructure and business environment.

Ruwase said that the turnout demonstrated confidence in the nation’s economy, urging the state government to tackle impediments to investments, especially infrastructure, policy frameworks, quality institutions and funding.

He commended the disposition of government toward creating enabling environment for the organised private sector to thrive.

Ruwase urged government to provide a standard International Conference and Exhibition Centre in the state, adding that the state lacked standard exhibition facilities for staging a befitting international trade fair.

He said that the 2019 edition of the fair would hold on Nov. 1 to Nov.10.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that foreign exhibitors from China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Ghana, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Turkey, Cameroon, Kenya and Singapore participated at the fair.

Other countries at the fair were Jamaica, Republic of Benin, South Africa and the European Union.

The fair which started on Nov. 2 had 245 foreign exhibitors, over 500,000 visitors and some states in attendance.

