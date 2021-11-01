RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

U.S.-based Nigerians hold conversation on way forward for homeland

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigerians from across the U.S. on Saturday converged on the City of Linden, in the State of New Jersey, to hold conversations on the way forward for their homeland.

Consul-General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Lot Egopija, presenting an award to Mrs Yemisi Oladele, Social Secretary, Consulate-General of Nigeria in New York at a conversation on way forward for Nigeria at the State of New Jersey, U.S. In the middle is Mrs Nike Awoleye, founder, Lord and Nike’s, while Mayor of the City of Linden, Mr Derek Armstead is at extreme left. [NAN]
Consul-General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Lot Egopija, presenting an award to Mrs Yemisi Oladele, Social Secretary, Consulate-General of Nigeria in New York at a conversation on way forward for Nigeria at the State of New Jersey, U.S. In the middle is Mrs Nike Awoleye, founder, Lord and Nike’s, while Mayor of the City of Linden, Mr Derek Armstead is at extreme left. [NAN]

The UN Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conversation was organised by a U.S.-based Nigerian organisation, Lord and Nike’s, as part of the activities to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary.

Recommended articles

NAN also reports that the event featured conversations about Nigeria, Nigerian musical performances, fashion parade and an award ceremony, among others.

Leading the conversation, the Consul-General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Lot Egopija, paid tribute to Nigerians in the U.S. for their immense contributions to the growth and development of their homeland, through their expertise and resources.

Consul-General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Lot Egopija, delivering his remarks at a Conversation on Nigeria, held at the State of New Jersey, U.S., to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary. [NA ]
Consul-General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Lot Egopija, delivering his remarks at a Conversation on Nigeria, held at the State of New Jersey, U.S., to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary. [NA ] Pulse Nigeria

“We all think about our great country, probably think about what has gone wrong with us,” he said.

“It is a cumulative of our laissez-faire attitude that has led us to where we are. But, we must consciously now come out of that and progress for the best wherever we are.

“Please, continue to give your utmost best, not because people are looking at you, but because you want to better the society.

“We all know what is good, but somehow, we fail to do them and some of us have accepted to follow the bandwagon”, he said.

Egopija said the Consulate-General in New York would continue to improve on its services across-the-board and also put good structures in place to ensure sustainability of the services.

“As government leaders in the U.S., we must do what we have to do to deliver the best services to our nationals. I urge Nigerians to continue to channel their skills and resources to building the country”, the Consul-General added.

Founder, Lord and Nike’s, Mrs Olanike Awoleye, said the event, which was the sixth edition celebrating the annual Nigeria Independence Day, was aimed at showcasing Nigeria’s diverse and rich cultures, particularly, the Igbo and Delta cultural heritage.

Awoleye said culture had a way of showcasing the beauty, diversified values and heritage of a particular people, noting the natural endowments of fertile land, rich mineral resources and the human capital of the most populous black nation on earth.

“A gathering like this shows us how Nigerians can think big and invest in the future of Nigeria, while living peacefully even with our cultural differences,” she said.

“The gathering is to also celebrate God’s faithfulness over Nigeria and to rebuild the hope of Nigerians at home and abroad on the dream of a greater Nigeria.

“It is also to recognise Nigerians, who are raising Nigeria’s flag higher in America, by making marks in their chosen fields, to foster mentorship and promote the Nigerian brand,” Awoleye said.

Also speaking, the President of NIDO, New Jersey Chapter, Dr Adeola Popoola, said Nigerians residing in the U.S. had contributed greatly and impacted on the socio-economic development of their host country and the homeland.

“Nigerians are industrious and I must commend the organiser for coming up with the programme that has succeeded in bringing Nigerians together for the past six years,’’ he said.

Poopola urged Nigerians to speak with one voice, saying, “we should work together for the unity of Nigeria.’’

In his remarks, the Mayor of Linden, Derek Armstead, said he was proud to associate with Nigeria and that it was a thing of joy that the county got its independence 61 years ago.

Armstead expressed confidence about Nigeria’s leadership position in Africa, saying, if there is any country that will lead Africa, it is Nigeria.

“We are from one big tribe in Africa, so we have the responsibility to move the nation forward. So, we should not be divided,’’ he said.

NAN reports that some Nigerians were honoured for being outstanding in their endeavours, among whom were Mrs Yemi Oladele, Social Secretary at the Nigerian Consulate in New York and Dr Nelson Aluya, a Physician and associate professor of medicine at Rutgers University, New Jersey.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

50 people reportedly trapped in Lagos building collapse

50 people reportedly trapped in Lagos building collapse

Anambra 2021: Gov Obiano's Deputy canvasses votes for APC candidate

Anambra 2021: Gov Obiano's Deputy canvasses votes for APC candidate

Cross-examination of EFCC chairman stalled in alleged N761 subsidy fraud

Cross-examination of EFCC chairman stalled in alleged N761 subsidy fraud

Why the e-Naira should be given a chance

Why the e-Naira should be given a chance

1.5 million new voters complete PVC registration in 3 months

1.5 million new voters complete PVC registration in 3 months

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Troops prevent kidnap of Bishop of Orlu Catholic Diocese

Troops prevent kidnap of Bishop of Orlu Catholic Diocese

Reps decry siege on Justice Odili’s residence

Reps decry siege on Justice Odili’s residence

U.S.-based Nigerians hold conversation on way forward for homeland

U.S.-based Nigerians hold conversation on way forward for homeland

Trending

Oyo Jailbreak: NCS releases names and photos of 122 fleeing inmates

NCS releases names, images of 122 escapees (NCS)

FG lists Diezani's N15.4 billion Banana Island mansion for sale

Diezani Alison-Madueke is facing numerous allegations of corruption in Nigeria and the United Kingdom [Reuters/Rick Wilking]

Nigeria demands immediate reversal of military coup in Sudan

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

FG plans to borrow N82 billion to buy mosquito nets

A baby under a mosquito net (image used for illustration) [Guardian]