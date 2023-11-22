ADVERTISEMENT
University of Nigeria Nsukka set to award 288 first class degrees at 51st convocation

Ima Elijah

653 students will be awarded Third Class, seven will receive Passes, and 616 degrees will remain Unclassified.

University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN Main entrance gate (The Eagle Online)
Out of a total of 11,444 degrees to be awarded, 4,853 and 5,077 graduates will receive 2nd Class Upper Division and 2nd Class Lower Division, respectively.

Additionally, 653 students will be awarded Third Class, seven will receive Passes, and 616 degrees will remain Unclassified. The Unclassified category includes graduates from fields such as medicine, pharmacy, and veterinary medicine, which are not traditionally classified.

During the convocation, a total of 67 diplomas will be awarded, including seven Distinctions, 35 Credits, 22 Merits, and three Passes. Furthermore, the University will confer 1,451 postgraduate degrees and diplomas, with 479 individuals earning Doctorate Degrees and 884 receiving Master's Degrees. Additionally, 88 postgraduate diplomas will be awarded.

Four prominent Nigerians are set to receive honorary doctorate degrees from the University. Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank PLC, will be honored with a Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa), while Mr. Ogbonnaya Onovo, former Inspector General of Police, will be awarded the degree of Doctor of Public Administration (Honori Causa). Other recipients include Major-General J. O. J. Okoloagu (Rtd) and Mr. Ugochukwu Weli, both of whom will receive Honorary Doctorate Degrees in Public Administration (Honoris Causa).

In addition to the individual recognitions, seven retired professors of the University will be elevated to the distinguished status of Professor Emeritus. Notable among them are Prof. Virginia Dike and Prof. Eunice Okeke from the Faculty of Education, Prof. Martin Aghaji from the Faculty of Medical Sciences, and Prof. Daniel Obikeze, Prof. Azuka Dike, Prof. Timothy Nwala, and Prof. Emmanuel Chinwokwu from the Faculty of the Social Sciences.

The University of Nigeria Nsukka has made significant strides in academic output, staff promotion, infrastructural development, and new research grants.

The Centre for Environmental Management and Control (CEMAC) has been upgraded to a Joint NNPC/SPDC Joint Venture Centre of Excellence in Environmental Management and Green Energy (CEMAGE), a development expected to boost funding, research output, and the reputation of the University.

Prof. Igwe also highlighted the recent endowment of a Professorial chair in telecommunications by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) valued at ₦30 million, expressing gratitude to the joint venture partners, Shell Petroleum Company, and the NNPC. The 51st convocation is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the University of Nigeria Nsukka.

