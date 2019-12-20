Prof. Joshua Olaoye of the Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, University of Ilorin says he has invented a rice harvester to improve on the value of rice production in the country.

Olaoye who disclosed this in his paper at the 187th Inaugural Lecture of the University of Ilorin on Thursday said this was done in a bid to ensure large scale food production in Nigeria,

He listed other inventions to include locust bean processing, Melon shelling, cowpea threshing and sugarcane juice extracting machines.

Olaoye’s paper was titled: “Gathering the Fragments…that nothing is wasted: Advancing Agricultural Mechanisation, Energy and Food Sovereignty Catena”.

The don who teaches in the Faculty of Engineering and Technology of the University explained that agricultural mechanization reduced drudgery and made a nation to be food sufficient.

He observed that in many developing countries, agricultural practices continued to be based to a large extent on animal and human energy.

“Insufficient mechanical and electrical energy is available for agriculture hence the potential gains in agricultural productivity through deployment of modern energy services are not being realized,” Olaoye noted.

He explained that the locust bean processing machine would facilitate stages of crop processing, including decorticating, depulpiing, dehulling and crop drying.

According to Olaoye, the invented machine and the chains of processing activities has potentials to spring up cottage industry that could provide additional employment in Nigeria.

He stated that the invention would also prevent produce from being attacked by insects and rodents, which he said could add value to the produce.

Olaoye called for teaching and training of agricultural engineering across polytechnics and universities to provide approaches that would provide solutions to meet the needs of farmers in the country.