UNILORIN extends POST-UTME registration by one week for the second time
The new deadline for POST-UTME registration is December 17.
Recommended articles
This is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin on Sunday by Mr Mansur Alfanla, the Registrar of the university. He announced that the new deadline for registration is December 17, 2023.
It would be recalled that the deadline of the POST-UTME registration was December 10, before the extension. The registrar therefore advised intending candidates to register within the extended period as there would not be further extension.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Kebbi’s first private university begins academic activities January 2024 – VC
Lagos to prioritise food security, reduce cost of food commodities – Sanwo-Olu
Nigerian Air Force neutralises terrorist Yellow Jambros, others in Niger
Iconic NTA broadcaster Aisha Bello Mustapha passes away
UNILORIN extends POST-UTME registration by one week for the second time
JUSUN Osun chapter vows to continue strike as demands remain unmet
CBN addresses naira scarcity concerns following reports of cash shortage
ECOWAS commends Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia for peaceful elections
We are not in any compeition - Philip Shaibu
ADVERTISEMENT