UNILORIN extends POST-UTME registration by one week for the second time

News Agency Of Nigeria

The new deadline for POST-UTME registration is December 17.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin on Sunday by Mr Mansur Alfanla, the Registrar of the university. He announced that the new deadline for registration is December 17, 2023.

It would be recalled that the deadline of the POST-UTME registration was December 10, before the extension. The registrar therefore advised intending candidates to register within the extended period as there would not be further extension.

