The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has urged the Federal Government to reverse the suspension of the 51th convocation of the institution, saying it could have adverse effect on the goodwill the institution enjoys.

Pulse had earlier reported that the FG asked the institution’s authorities to suspend the convocation ceremonies scheduled to begin on Monday, March 9, 2020.

It was reported that the convocation was suspended due to an allegation that the university’s Governing Council did not approve the programme.

However, according to TheCable, the event was suspended because the chairman of the governing, Wale Babalakin disagreed with the management over the choice of Isa Pantami, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, as convocation lecturer instead of his preferred former President of Ghana.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami at the Annual Cyber Security Conference organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. [Twitter/@FMoCDENigeria]

In a memo issued on March 4, the university management argued that disruption of the upcoming event will adversely affect the institution’s current ranking and goodwill.

The memo reads, “That there is a directive of the Minister of Education, communicated to the Vice-Chancellor by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) that the 2019 Convocation Ceremonies be suspended,”

“This directive was based on a letter from the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Dr. B.O, Babalakin SAN, which led the Honourable Minister to surmise that the 2019 Convocation Ceremonies have not received the requisite concurrence and blessings of the Governing Council of the university.

“That the goodwill the university has always enjoyed and our current ranking as number one in Nigeria and number eight in Africa will be adversely affected by any disruptions.

“Following these, senate unanimously resolved to enjoin the council to urgently take ALL necessary steps to ensure the 2019 Convocation Ceremonies hold as scheduled from March 9 to 13, 2020 so that the brand “UNILAG” built over 58 years is sustained and not brought into disrepute.”

University of Lagos is one of the first generation institutions in Nigeria.