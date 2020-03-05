The Federal Government has ordered the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to suspend the institution’s 51st Convocation scheduled to begin on Monday, March 9, 2020.

The university announced the suspension of the convocation in a statement signed by the Registrar and Secretary to the university council, Oladejo Azeez, on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

The statement reads, “The Management of the University of Lagos regrets to inform the general public that the 51st (2019) Convocation Ceremonies earlier scheduled to hold from Monday 9th to Thursday 12th March 2020, has been postponed.

“Any inconvenience occasioned by this postponement is highly regretted.”

Although the institution did not state any reason for the suspension of the event, it was reported that the order came from the Federal Ministry of Education.

According to Punch, a leaked memo revealed that the 51st convocation of the university was suspended due to an allegation that the university’s Governing Council did not approve the programme.

The memo reportedly addressed to the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission reads, “The attention of the honourable minister has been drawn to the attached copy of a letter dated 2nd of March 2020 from the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr. B.O. Babalakin to the effect that the 2019 convocation ceremonies were not approved by the Governing Council in line with the laws of the University.

“I am to, therefore, request that you kindly advise the Vice-Chancellor to suspend the convocation and ensure full compliance with due process.”