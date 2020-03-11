Due to the suspension of the 51st Convocation ceremonies of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), the Academic Staff Union of the University (ASUU) has passed votes of no confidence on Wale Babalakin, the Pro Chancellor of the institution.

The union made the declaration on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, following a congress held at the University.

The union declared Babalakin a persona non grata, (ie. a person who is unacceptable or unwelcome)

Babalakin, who doubles as the University Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council was reported to have written to the Minister of Education to suspend the convocation ceremonies over a disagreement between the governing council and the management.

Babalakin had reportedly disagreed with the management over the choice of Isa Pantami, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, as convocation lecturer instead of his preferred former President of Ghana.

Meanwhile, the management of the university has urged the Federal Government to reverse the suspension of the convocation ceremonies, saying it could have adverse effect on the goodwill the institution enjoys.

The 51st convocation had been scheduled to begin on Monday, March 9, 2020, before the Federal Government suspended it.