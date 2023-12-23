UNILAG College of Medicine inducts 25 medical laboratory scientists

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inductees were the 2021/2022 session, known as the Class of 2021.

It also reports that there was recognition and presentation of awards to the best-graduating students from various units in the department.

The Provost of the College, Prof. David Oke, in his welcome address, said he was confident that the inductees’ life at CMUL UNILAG had laid for them a great foundation to build their lives and careers.

Oke said that CMUL UNILAG had tried to mould the inductees into men and women of character, distinction and courage.

“We have tried to build true Professionals in women and men of character and courage that will change the face of healthcare and medical laboratory scientists profession in Nigeria.

“I enjoin you to remember all that you have been taught and be good ambassadors of the college,” he said.

Speaking on the induction lecture, Adebukola Telefusi, Executive Director, Xcene Research, urged the inductees to embrace lifelong learning.

Telefusi, who was represented by Oluwafemi Omokayode, said that seeking mentorship, fostering a professional network, embracing technological advancement, prioritising professional ethics and setting clear goals are virtues that would make them do well in the profession.

She said Xcene Research acknowledged the crucial role clinical laboratory scientists play in the success of clinical research and to support this, it had established Xcene Research Academy.

She said that the academy was dedicated to training and equipping medical laboratory scientists with the necessary knowledge and skills in clinical trials.

Also, Dr Tosan Erhabor, the Registrar, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), commended the efforts of the inductees so far.

Erhabor reminded them that their careership was just starting to sail.

He said that it would be the height of delusion for them to begin to parade themselves as top-notch achievers because of their success so far.

