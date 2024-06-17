UNICEF warns Nigerians to prevent cholera from spreading in schools

The organisation also called for concerted efforts to prevent disruption in the academic calendar over the spread of the disease.

The chief of UNICEF Lagos Field Office, Celine Lafoucrier, who made the call on Monday in a statement, said that the cholera outbreaks critically affected children and the young population.

According to Lafoucriere, these vulnerable groups face substantial health high risks particularly children and young adults attending schools. She noted that children were prone to severe dehydration and high mortality rate.

"There is, therefore, urgent need for good sanitation, hygiene practices, improved access to clean water, regular handwashing with soap and clean water in order to combat the outbreak in schools," she said.

