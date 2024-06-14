ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

3 common causes of cholera and how to prevent

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the common causes and preventions of cholera.

Common causes of cholera [everydayhealth]
Common causes of cholera [everydayhealth]

Cholera is a bacterial infection that causes severe watery diarrhoea, leading to dehydration and even death if left untreated. It spreads through contaminated food or water containing the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

Recommended articles

With the cholera outbreak in Lagos, it’s important to know the causes and prevention of cholera.

  1. Contaminated water, such as tap water from contaminated supplies, ice or drinks made from unclean water, and infected water used for growing vegetables.
  2. Poor sanitation: Faeces from an infected person can contaminate water sources if proper sanitation is lacking.
  3. Foodborne transmission: Eating contaminated and unhygienically prepared foods from street vendors, eating raw or undercooked seafood, and eating unwashed fruits and vegetables can harbour bacteria.
ADVERTISEMENT
Severe diarrhea is a symptom of cholera [women's health]
Severe diarrhea is a symptom of cholera [women's health] Pulse Nigeria

Cholera symptoms can range from mild to life-threatening. While some experience minimal effects, others develop severe diarrhoea and vomiting within hours to five days of infection. Untreated dehydration can lead to shock and death within hours. This rapid fluid loss can lead to dehydration, with signs like:

  1. Rapid heartbeat
  2. Dry mouth and throat
  3. Loss of skin elasticity
  4. Low blood pressure
  5. Muscle cramps
ADVERTISEMENT

Cholera is preventable with good hygiene practices and safe water consumption. Here are some ways to prevent a cholera outbreak.

1. Drink only safe water: Avoid buying sachets of water as they are mostly unhygienically prepared and stored. Boil water for one minute (or longer at high altitudes), use chemical disinfection tablets, or stick to bottled water or filtered water.

3. Practice good hygiene: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially before eating and after using the toilet.

3. Avoid risky foods: Avoid buying food from street vendors. Don’t eat unpeeled fruits and vegetables, raw or undercooked fish and meat, or unpasteurized milk products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cholera treatment focuses on rehydration. Depending on the severity, doctors will administer oral rehydration solutions or intravenous fluids. While antibiotics aren't always necessary, they can shorten the illness and prevent its further spread.

A cholera vaccine exists, but its recommendation depends on factors like travel plans and individual risk.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kerrygold promised us a weekend of Gold-quality enjoyment and they delivered!

Kerrygold promised us a weekend of Gold-quality enjoyment and they delivered!

At Labule, we're committed to raising standards of our local delicacies - Adisa, MD

At Labule, we're committed to raising standards of our local delicacies - Adisa, MD

3 common causes of cholera and how to prevent

3 common causes of cholera and how to prevent

How to clean the inside of your toaster

How to clean the inside of your toaster

5 Nigerian celebrities with expensive jewellery collections

5 Nigerian celebrities with expensive jewellery collections

Top 5 cleanest cities in Africa

Top 5 cleanest cities in Africa

How to make sushi at home

How to make sushi at home

7 ways you are unknowingly destroying your relationship

7 ways you are unknowingly destroying your relationship

9 things you should never say to your step-children

9 things you should never say to your step-children

5 reasons most single women love married men

5 reasons most single women love married men

5 qualities of an understanding girlfriend or wife

5 qualities of an understanding girlfriend or wife

Why you should consider putting chalk in your refrigerator

Why you should consider putting chalk in your refrigerator

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Woman suffering from abdominal pain [Image Credit: Sora Shimazaki]

4 stages of endometriosis and why it could take 10 years to be diagnosed

Mosquito bites can cause itching and red swelling [Insectas]

3 effective home remedies to relieve skin itching from mosquito bite

How to make a woman orgasm fast with Kunyaza sex style [Women'shealth]

How to make women orgasm in 3 minutes using kunyaza sex style from Central Africa

Do you drink water before bed? [Conscious Water]

Is drinking water before bed healthy?