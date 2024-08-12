UNIBEN bans hot plates, ring boilers in hostels to reduce energy costs

The university in a circular signed by its Registrar, Ademola Bobola said any violator of this prohibition order would be rusticated from the school. A copy of the circular was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Benin.

NAN reports that the prohibition order was not unconnected with the electricity crisis that hit the university recently.

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) raised the monthly billing of the Institution to ₦250 million from ₦88 million. This contentious billing, consequently, led to the disconnection of the two campuses of the university by the BEDC authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development later led to a protest by the students on July 3, after weeks of power outages and supply of electricity from generating sets. This protest forced the Senate of the university to close it down to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

But in the circular announcing the University’s reopening on Monday, Bobola said students must abide by the management’s emplaced arrangements for the supply, distribution and utilisation of electricity on its campuses.

The registrar directed the students to pay up their outstanding levies the school gave them saying any student with no evidence of payment would not be allowed into the exam halls.

“Payment of outstanding school charges with evidence upon resumption will serve as eligibility for examination and will henceforth be strictly monitored to ensure compliance

“Students would also be expected not to involve themselves in any unruly conduct that is against the rules and regulations of the University.

ADVERTISEMENT