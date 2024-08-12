ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNIBEN bans hot plates, ring boilers in hostels to reduce energy costs

News Agency Of Nigeria

Any violator of this prohibition order would be rusticated from the school.

UNIBEN bans hot plates, ring boilers in hostels to reduce energy costs
UNIBEN bans hot plates, ring boilers in hostels to reduce energy costs

Recommended articles

The university in a circular signed by its Registrar, Ademola Bobola said any violator of this prohibition order would be rusticated from the school. A copy of the circular was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Benin.

NAN reports that the prohibition order was not unconnected with the electricity crisis that hit the university recently.

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) raised the monthly billing of the Institution to ₦250 million from ₦88 million. This contentious billing, consequently, led to the disconnection of the two campuses of the university by the BEDC authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development later led to a protest by the students on July 3, after weeks of power outages and supply of electricity from generating sets. This protest forced the Senate of the university to close it down to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

But in the circular announcing the University’s reopening on Monday, Bobola said students must abide by the management’s emplaced arrangements for the supply, distribution and utilisation of electricity on its campuses.

The registrar directed the students to pay up their outstanding levies the school gave them saying any student with no evidence of payment would not be allowed into the exam halls.

“Payment of outstanding school charges with evidence upon resumption will serve as eligibility for examination and will henceforth be strictly monitored to ensure compliance

“Students would also be expected not to involve themselves in any unruly conduct that is against the rules and regulations of the University.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are to be of good conduct and not to sponsor or participate in any unauthorised assembly or demonstration within the precincts of the university”, Bobola said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NIS summons wife for ripping husband’s passport at Lagos Airport

NIS summons wife for ripping husband’s passport at Lagos Airport

Edo 2024: Audit report released as Ighodalo tops opinion poll

Edo 2024: Audit report released as Ighodalo tops opinion poll

Edo 2024: Oshiomhole's claims debunked as court clears Ighodalo's candidacy

Edo 2024: Oshiomhole's claims debunked as court clears Ighodalo's candidacy

WAEC releases 2024 WASSCE results - here's how to check

WAEC releases 2024 WASSCE results - here's how to check

'I'm not satisfied with my work,' - Vice President resigns after 11 days in office

'I'm not satisfied with my work,' - Vice President resigns after 11 days in office

Couple in passport mutilation saga at Lagos Airport trade tackles over incident

Couple in passport mutilation saga at Lagos Airport trade tackles over incident

Pilot dies in helicopter crash into hotel roof, investigation ongoing

Pilot dies in helicopter crash into hotel roof, investigation ongoing

Senate denies claims of setting its salaries, receiving special funds from Tinubu

Senate denies claims of setting its salaries, receiving special funds from Tinubu

UNIBEN bans hot plates, ring boilers in hostels to reduce energy costs

UNIBEN bans hot plates, ring boilers in hostels to reduce energy costs

Pulse Sports

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sen. Sunday Katung (PDP-Kaduna South) [Punch Newspapers]

Indigents benefit from ₦100 million empowerment fund by Kaduna senator

Protesters flying Russian flags on the streets of Kano. [X, formerly Twitter]

Russia reacts as DSS arrests Kano tailors who sew Russian flag for protesters

Rivers protesters [Punch Newspapers]

Protesters block East-West road in Rivers, demand action on poverty & hunger

Chief Tom Uloko and Tijani Ugbodaga [ Pulse.ng]

Obaseki replaces Oshiomhole's commissioner with Ugbodaga as Edo LG Chairman