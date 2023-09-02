ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Umahi inspects road projects in Oyo, tasks contractors on quality delivery

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umahi assured the contractor that the ministry would work towards resolving the funding issue affecting the progress of the project.

Minister of Works, David Umahi with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]
Minister of Works, David Umahi with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]

Recommended articles

Umahi gave the charge in Ibadan, on Friday at the end of a two-day inspection tour of road projects in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister and his team inspected re-construction and expansion of section 11 of Lagos – Ibadan dual carriageway way and rehabilitation of 43.1 kilometre Ibadan – Oyo dualised road.

He also inspected the 52 kilometre Oyo – Ogbomoso dualisation project, Ibadan – Abeokuta single lane road project and 108 kilometre Ibadan – Ife – Ilesha dual carriage way, covering Oyo and Osun states.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister commended Reynold Construction Company(RCC), the contractor handling Sagamu – Ibadan and Oyo – Ogbomoso dualisation road project, for doing quality job so far.

He, however, pleaded with the company to speed up work and complete the project in October, ahead of the December scheduled completion time.

The State Controller of Works in the state, Kayode Ibrahim ,while briefing the minister on the state of the project.

being funded by Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) and Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA),said it had reached 87.2 per cent completion

Ibrahim further informed Umahi that Oyo – Ogbomoso dual carriage way that was contracted to RCC in June 2010, had reached 80 per cent completion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Engineer of RCC, Fida Natour, promised that his company would deliver quality job on the two projects.

Natour appreciated the federal government and management of the Federal Ministry of Works for their support and timely release of funds for the projects.

The minister, while assessing the level of work done so far on the 43.1 kilometre Ibadan – Oyo Road that was awarded to Arab Contractors Nig. Ltd in November 2022, directed the contractor to come up with another design of the road pavement.

He said that the contractor started well and urged the company to use concrete pavement for the job.

The General manager of Arab Contractors Nig. Ltd, Weal Favouk promised to abide with design specifications and schedule of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Favouk, however, solicited the support of the ministry and prompt release of funds for the project .

NAN reports that the 43.1 kilometer road project is expected to be completed in 60 months.

On Ibadan – Abeokuta single lane rehabilitation project, the minister noted that the entire shoulder of the road had gone and that many portions of the road had failed.

He commended the state government for carrying maintenance work on the failed portions of the road.

“We are inspecting the rehabilitation of single lane of Ibadan – Abeokuta road, that is phase one of the project, because phase two is supposed to be the dualisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The road started in 2010 ,with the Ibadan axis by Kopek Nigeria Limited. As we can see, the entire shoulders have gone totally.

“We have a lot of failures on the road, but I must commend the governor of Oyo state because I can see a lot of maintenance on the road,” he said.

The minister also said that Abeokuta section of the road in Ogun state had not been done by KOPEK because of funding.

“Now, what is to be done is that a number of sections of the pavement that have totally failed must be remedied.

“The entire stretch, up to 77 per cent need to be resurfaced with stone based asphalts and the road shoulders would be fixed with concrete pavement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In addition, the section of about 23 per cent on Abeokuta axis ought to be constructed,” he said.

NAN reports that the minister and his team also inspected the Ibadan axis of the 108 kilometre Ibadan – Ife – Ilesha dual carriageway.

The Controller of Works told the minister that Iwo Road section of the project was being funded under Sukuk intervention.

The minister said funding challenge had delayed work on the project.

Umahi assured the contractor that the ministry would work towards resolving the funding issue affecting the progress of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those in the entourage of the ministers were the Director, Federal Highways, South West, Adedamola Kuti; Director, Oyo State Controller of Works, Kayode Ibrahim and his Ogun counterpart, Mrs Forosola Oloyede.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu not planning to appoint me as CBN governor - Tony Elumelu

Tinubu not planning to appoint me as CBN governor - Tony Elumelu

Ogun LG boss who accused Abiodun of fund diversion lands in DSS custody

Ogun LG boss who accused Abiodun of fund diversion lands in DSS custody

Tinubu to attend G-20 Summit in India, to meet world leaders, CEOs

Tinubu to attend G-20 Summit in India, to meet world leaders, CEOs

Tinubu reshuffles NDDC board, replaces Ondo, Cross River reps after protests

Tinubu reshuffles NDDC board, replaces Ondo, Cross River reps after protests

Umahi inspects road projects in Oyo, tasks contractors on quality delivery

Umahi inspects road projects in Oyo, tasks contractors on quality delivery

Job Racketeering: Reps committee didn't ask us for bribe - NUC, VCs

Job Racketeering: Reps committee didn't ask us for bribe - NUC, VCs

Oluremi Tinubu visits Imo, rallies support for Uzodimma's re-election

Oluremi Tinubu visits Imo, rallies support for Uzodimma's re-election

Isale Eko descendants seek more government presence in their community

Isale Eko descendants seek more government presence in their community

Gov Kefas of Taraba donates 500 mattresses, ₦9.5m to corps members

Gov Kefas of Taraba donates 500 mattresses, ₦9.5m to corps members

Pulse Sports

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Deadline day: Al-Ittihad test Liverpool’s resolve with ₦117 billion bid for Mohamed Salah

Deadline day: Al-Ittihad test Liverpool’s resolve with ₦117 billion bid for Mohamed Salah

Deadline Day Deals: Man United AGREE fee for Amrabat, Liverpool REJECT Salah bid and all the latest DONE deals!

Deadline Day Deals: Man United AGREE fee for Amrabat, Liverpool REJECT Salah bid and all the latest DONE deals!

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portable

Why NBA invited Portable to perform at corporate event

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Enoh during his inspection tour of National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. [NAN]

Why I relocated my office to MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja – Minister

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies