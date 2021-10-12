RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Two University of Calabar students have been kidnapped

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The coastal, once serene city of Calabar is now a theater of gun battles and militancy.

University of Calabar main gate (Punch)
University of Calabar main gate (Punch)

John Edet who is a final year Radiography student, and a final year female student of Marketing simply identified as Joy, both of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) have been abducted by gunmen, Cross River Watch reports.

The news platform also reports that a naval female rating escaped being kidnapped on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, with her bag containing ID card and other valuables snatched off her by kidnappers.

There have been a spate of kidnappings and sporadic shootings in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, in recent times.

The city is also prone to cult, gang wars and militancy.

