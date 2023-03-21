ADVERTISEMENT
Tukur Mamu: FG charges terrorist negotiator

The Federal Government of Nigeria will on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, arraign Tukur Mamu, the citizen arrested for repeatedly being the negotiator for terrorists up North.

What you should know: Mamu led the negotiation with the terrorists to release the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers kidnapped in March 2022.

In the same month, the DSS raided his residence, where military kits, foreign currencies and other items were found. They will be presented in court as evidence.

What is to happen: Mamu, who faces on a 10-count charge bordering on terrorism financing and others, will face Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

The case is being handled by the office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

The charge was signed by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) of the Federation, M.B. Abubakar.

Justice Nkeonye Maha of the FHC, had, on September 13, 2022, approved Mamu’s detention at the Department of State Services (DSS).

How he was arrested: Mamu was repatriated in September after he was intercepted in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, while en route to Saudi Arabia.

