Trust Tinubu to fix economic problems - Lagos Speaker tells Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obasa assured that the economic challenges facing the country at the moment would soon be surmounted as the president was working hard to fix them.

Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa with President Bola Tinubu [glamtush]
Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa with President Bola Tinubu [glamtush]

Obasa made the call on Friday in Lagos, at the Inter-Faith Prayers and Thanksgiving Service, to commemorate the president’s 72nd birth anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that the programme, organised by the Mandate Movement, a group within the Lagos chapter of APC, had the theme: ”The Resilient Democrat and Reformer: President Bola Tinubu”



“We just have to appeal to Nigerians to exercise patience, we must realise that Tinubu came on board at the very critical moment of a sick economy.

“You will realise that since he came in, he has been doing everything with his team to proffer lasting solutions to the challenges facing the country.

“As you can see, the dollar is around N1270. At the time it was about N2000, and we still have the belief that it will go down to N500.

“So let us exercise patience, let us cooperate with this government and contribute our own quota so that Nigeria can move forward,” he said.

Speaking, Odunbaku said the group decided to celebrate the president because of his many achievements as a politician and as the country’s leader.

Odunbaku, who is a leader in Lagos APC, said the programme was also organised to pray for the president to have a long life and wisdom, to continue to serve the country well.

“Today is special for us in celebrating our leader, our father our mentor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as he clocks 72.

“Not just 72, but 72 as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the first birthday since he assumed office as the president.

“So we strongly believe that it is worthy to celebrate the president and give glory to God for what He has done through him.

“Since the president has asked us to celebrate him on a low key, we are only praising God’s name”, he said

An Islamic cleric, Dr Hammed Olanrewaju, said the president deserved prayers as he had been doing his best to address issues facing the country.

He described Tinubu as a builder of men, saying Obasa, the Chief of Staff to Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Tayo Ayinde, were some of the people the President had helped politically.

He said Tinubu was a listening President and someone who loved the masses.

The cleric prayed to God to grant Tinubu good health and a long life .

